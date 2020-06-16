기사 본문 영역

입력 2020.06.16 (15:17) 수정 2020.06.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in positively assessing the Korean government's COVID-19 response. In the letter on June 2, the UN chief said Korea's aggressive healthcare response based on extensive early testing and contact tracing, set an example for other countries. He also thanked President Moon's leadership of showcasing the importance of global solidarity. ​
Konkuk University is likely to become the first higher education institute to refund tuition following student protests to continued online classes amid the pandemic. Konkuk University's decision will likely affect other schools as well also faced with student demand for a refund in class fees.
Amid uncertainties triggered by COVID-19, more companies are seeking to secure the U.S. dollar, regarded a relatively safe asset. Foreign exchange deposits of Korean residents jumped more than 2.7 billion dollars last month to surpass 80 billion.
The government has compared an uptick in young people investing in stocks to the US notion of Robinhood investing. It said young individual investors could become a factor in raising volatility. The government added it will closely monitor related effects on the stock market together with related agencies, and also pledged efforts on investor protection.
