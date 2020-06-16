VOICE OF WARTIME FORCED LABOR VICTIM News Today 입력 2020.06.16 (15:21) 수정 2020.06.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



During the Japanese colonial rule, 148 Koreans were forced to serve in the Japanese military and ended up being punished as "wartime criminals." Although they have finally been recognized as victims of forced conscription in Korea, the last survivor among the victims, a 95-year-old man residing in Japan, on Monday held what he called could have been his last news conference in Tokyo.



[Pkg]



​Lee Haek-rae was conscripted by force to serve in the Japanese army as a warden. After the war ended, he was sentenced to death at a trial for war criminals. His sentence was later reduced to 11 years in jail.



[Soundbite] LEE HAK-RAE(95)(FORCED TO SERVE AS WARDEN DURING JAPANESE COLONIAL RULE) : "At the time 23 people were executed. The remaining few who were still alive passed away last year. I'm the only one left."



The number of Class B and C war criminals of Korean nationality reached 148. But Japan turned away from them.



[Soundbite] LEE HAK-RAE(95)(FORCED TO SERVE AS WARDEN DURING JAPANESE COLONIAL RULE) : "Japanese nationals classified as Class B and C war criminals received compensation and condolence money. But that wasn't the case for Koreans."



More than six decades ago Lee set up a group along with his comrades to fight and restore their honor. On Monday,the physically frail 95-year-old, stepped out of his house to attend what could have been the last news conference of his life. It was not until 2006 that Koreans who were labeled and despised as Class B and C war criminals were finally recognized as victims of wartime forced labor. However, a Japanese court turned down their calls for apology and compensation, and advised that a law be enacted to help them. But Japan's Diet is not taking action. Living as a "war criminal" for 65 years and having seen his comrades pass away before their honor was restored, Lee says all he wants now is a sincere apology from the Japanese government.



[Soundbite] LEE HAK-RAE(95)(FORCED TO SERVE AS WARDEN DURING JAPANESE COLONIAL RULE) : "When I think about my deceased comrades, I feel guilty for being alive. I want to restore their honor no matter what."

