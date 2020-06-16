DEVELOPMENT OF ROBOT ASSISTING THE DISABLED News Today 입력 2020.06.16 (15:23) 수정 2020.06.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The development of a robot that can help the disabled walk is gaining pace. Once the robot is developed, people with disabilities will be able to walk normally even on stairs and ramps without a problem.



[Pkg]



​A disabled person with paralyzed legs puts on a robot suit in a chair and stands up. He then begins to walk while controlling a device on his crutches. Although the man still needs the help of his therapist, just being able to walk with the help of a wearable robot is like a dream-come-true.



[Soundbite] KIM BYUNG-WOOK(DISABLED PERSON WITH PARALYZED LOWER BODY) : "It's been exhilarating to learn to use this device and walk on my own."



Named "Walk on Suit 4," this wearable robot was developed by the Robotic Systems Control Laboratory of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and researchers from Severance Hospital of Yonsei University College of Medicine. It can help people with lower body paralysis move around using a powerful motor. The robot development project was launched in 2014, and two years later the first robot was unveiled. Since then it has been upgraded three times. In addition to standing up and walking, the robot can also climb up and down stairs and ramps, and even open doors.



[Soundbite] WOO HAN-SEUNG(KAIST RESEARCHER) : "The power module, including the motor for moving the joints and the speed reducer, have been improved significantly. The upgraded robot is about 10 percent more powerful than its previous version."



The Walk on Suit 4 is to be showcased along with two disabled persons at the 2nd Cybathlon Championship later this year.

