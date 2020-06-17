기사 본문 영역

CHEONG WA DAE EXPRESSES STRONG REGRET
입력 2020.06.17 (15:12) 수정 2020.06.17 (16:45)
CHEONG WA DAE EXPRESSES STRONG REGRET
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's top office strongly condemned North Korea's criticism of President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, saying that Kim Yo-jong's recent remark was "Rude and senseless". Yoon Do-han, presidential senior secretary for public communication said in his statement, that South Korea will not tolerate reckless remarks and acts from North Korea anymore. He also rebuked Pyongyang for unilaterally disclosing the South's offer to send a special envoy, calling it “unprecedentedly nonsensical" and added that North Korea also distorted the top office’s intention, expressing strong regret.
