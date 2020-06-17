CONCERNS RISE S. KOREAN FIRMS IN KAESONG News Today 입력 2020.06.17 (15:17) 수정 2020.06.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea's provocation has sparked concerns among South Korean firms which had operated at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. They were eagerly awaiting the day for the complex to reopen but now they are devastated, demanding countermeasures from the government and also urging Pyongyang to refrain from provocative acts.



[Pkg]



​Following the news that North Korea blew up the joint liaison office phone calls poured in at the Kaesong Industrial Complex Corporate Association.



[Soundbite] KIM SEO-JIN(KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX CORPORATE ASSOCIATION) : "We are still posting the breaking news and not yet expressing an opinion."



South Korean companies said it was only a mater of time for it to happen but still, they were taken aback.



[Soundbite] LEE JONG-DEOK(FIRM AT KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX) : "N. Korea has never not carried out what it declared to do. It took action today."



[Soundbite] PARK NAM-SEO(FIRM AT KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX) : "It's so shocking. The liaison office was renovated just 2 years ago."



The Kaesong Industrial Complex was suspended in 2016 and South Korean firms which had operated there have been eargerly awaiting for operations to resume.



[Soundbite] PARK YONG-NAM(FIRM AT KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX) : "It's been about 4 years and 5 months. It's nothing short of hell. We've been holding out hope for the opportunity to return."



[Soundbite] PARK NAM-SEO(FIRM AT KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX) : "We built a substitute plant 2 years ago but stable production is yet to be achieved."



Progress in implementing inter-Korean agreements has been slow. The companies also blamed the accumulation of mistrust between the two Koreas due to events, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns. They blasted both Koreas for failing to prevent the demolition.



[Soundbite] KIM SEO-JIN(KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX CORPORATE ASSOCIATION) : "What has the U.S. or South Korea been doing? Mistrust has been piling up. The situation will worsen if the government doesn't act."



[Soundbite] CHUNG KI-SUP(EMERGENCY ACTION COMMITTEE, KAESONG INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX) : "N. Korea's extreme actions are also disappointing and regrettable."



The corporate association which comprises around 120 Kaesong Complex businesses is now faced with deepening concerns.

입력 2020.06.17 (15:17) 수정 2020.06.17 (16:45) News Today

