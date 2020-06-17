POSCO CARRIES OUT FIRST PAID LEAVE OVER VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.06.17 (15:21) 수정 2020.06.17 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Steelmaker POSCO's Gwangyang Steel Mill has carried out its first paid leave for its workers. The furlough is due to a plunge in global steel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown may deal a blow to the local economy.



[Pkg]



Some employees at POSCO Gwangyang Steel Mill have been on paid leave since Tuesday. With no orders coming in, factories came to a halt.



[Soundbite] (STEEL MILL OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The COVID-19 fallout has affected the steel sector and we inevitably introduced the furlough."



Automobile and shipbuilding sectors worldwide are struggling due to COVID-19 and demand for steel has plunged. Consequently, POSCO decided to scale back production and has been reducing output in recent days. The firm also hopes to cut costs through the furlough. The local economy is on high alert including POSCO's partner firms and subcontractors which hire some 8,000 workers. Stores and businesses in the area that were just about to see conditions improve with government relief funds are now facing fresh concerns.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-GYEONG(SELF-EMPLOYED) : "The virus outbreak is not as bad here as other regions but if the steel mill suspends operation, conditions will surely worsen."



Provincial taxes will also suffer a drop, leading to smaller revenue for the city of Gwangyang. POSCO said it is not considering voluntary retirement of its workers as the company values job security. It will also work to minimize the period of leave as much as possible.

POSCO CARRIES OUT FIRST PAID LEAVE OVER VIRUS

입력 2020.06.17 (15:21) 수정 2020.06.17 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Steelmaker POSCO's Gwangyang Steel Mill has carried out its first paid leave for its workers. The furlough is due to a plunge in global steel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown may deal a blow to the local economy.



[Pkg]



Some employees at POSCO Gwangyang Steel Mill have been on paid leave since Tuesday. With no orders coming in, factories came to a halt.



[Soundbite] (STEEL MILL OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The COVID-19 fallout has affected the steel sector and we inevitably introduced the furlough."



Automobile and shipbuilding sectors worldwide are struggling due to COVID-19 and demand for steel has plunged. Consequently, POSCO decided to scale back production and has been reducing output in recent days. The firm also hopes to cut costs through the furlough. The local economy is on high alert including POSCO's partner firms and subcontractors which hire some 8,000 workers. Stores and businesses in the area that were just about to see conditions improve with government relief funds are now facing fresh concerns.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-GYEONG(SELF-EMPLOYED) : "The virus outbreak is not as bad here as other regions but if the steel mill suspends operation, conditions will surely worsen."



Provincial taxes will also suffer a drop, leading to smaller revenue for the city of Gwangyang. POSCO said it is not considering voluntary retirement of its workers as the company values job security. It will also work to minimize the period of leave as much as possible.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보