IMAGES OF DESTROYED INTER-KOREA LIAISON OFFICE News Today 입력 2020.06.18 (15:13) 수정 2020.06.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has captured the images of the demolished inter-Korean liaison office from a helicopter. Only a steel frame and a pile of debris is left from the building.



[Pkg]



​Two thousand meters above the ground in the northern limit line, 16 kilometers from the Kaesong Industrial Complex... When the clouds recede, a four-story building of the inter-Korean liaison office comes into view. Its walls have collapsed, while its steel frame is exposed precariously as if it could cave in anytime. Piles of debris are strewn around the site. When compared to the images of the building taken from a helicopter three years ago, it's easy to guess how powerful the blast was. Right next to the site of the explosion stands a 15-story building. It's the support center of the Kaesong Industrial Complex. Half of the blue glass covering the structure was broken because of the shock of the explosion. Both the site of the blast and the industrial complex appear deserted.

In the parking lot there are still buses and machinery that used to transport construction materials. They have been parked there since the closure of the Kaesong Industrial Complex. Once in a while vehicles pass through the back gate connected to the city of Kaesong, and you can also see one or two people passing by. To the northwest of the industrial complex there is an empty site with a group of people. There are also people on the streets of downtown Kaesong. This contrasts sharply with the deserted atmosphere at the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

