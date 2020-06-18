기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

RESCUED WHOOPER SWANS GIVE BIRTH
입력 2020.06.18 (15:19) 수정 2020.06.18 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
RESCUED WHOOPER SWANS GIVE BIRTH
동영상영역 끝
DEVT OF SAFER SALT PRODUCTION METHOD 다음기사 DEVT OF SAFER SALT PRODUCTION METHOD
[Anchor Lead]

A pair of whooper swans that had been kept at a zoo in Gyeonggi-do Province after being shot and wounded have recently given birth to their young. The birds have spent 24 years int he zoo and are already 70 years old in human years.

[Pkg]

A whooper swan chick swims in the water with its mother. Named Mio, it was born late last month. Its parents have lived in this zoo for 24 years, but it's their first breeding.

[Soundbite] LEE WOO-IN(VISITOR) : "It's good to see them. It makes me believe that these birds will bring good luck to people amid the pandemic."

When the pair was rescued in 1996 in Namyangju, both birds were severely wounded. The male swan was wounded in its right wing, and it is still unable to fly. The birds' age is equivalent to 70 human years. But despite their injuries and advanced age, they were finally able to have their first chick. Whooper swans are a natural asset in Korea and an endangered species designated by the Ministry of Environment. The zookeepers had done their best since late last year to create the best conditions for the swans' breeding and minimize outside contact with the birds. The chick's name, "Mio," means "beautiful duck."

[Soundbite] LEE JI-YEON(ZOOKEEPER) : "The chick eats well and swims with its mother. It can also walk well. It's growing healthily."

The zoo will choose the place for the swan family to live after examining the chick's health condition.
  • RESCUED WHOOPER SWANS GIVE BIRTH
    • 입력 2020.06.18 (15:19)
    • 수정 2020.06.18 (16:45)
    News Today
RESCUED WHOOPER SWANS GIVE BIRTH
[Anchor Lead]

A pair of whooper swans that had been kept at a zoo in Gyeonggi-do Province after being shot and wounded have recently given birth to their young. The birds have spent 24 years int he zoo and are already 70 years old in human years.

[Pkg]

A whooper swan chick swims in the water with its mother. Named Mio, it was born late last month. Its parents have lived in this zoo for 24 years, but it's their first breeding.

[Soundbite] LEE WOO-IN(VISITOR) : "It's good to see them. It makes me believe that these birds will bring good luck to people amid the pandemic."

When the pair was rescued in 1996 in Namyangju, both birds were severely wounded. The male swan was wounded in its right wing, and it is still unable to fly. The birds' age is equivalent to 70 human years. But despite their injuries and advanced age, they were finally able to have their first chick. Whooper swans are a natural asset in Korea and an endangered species designated by the Ministry of Environment. The zookeepers had done their best since late last year to create the best conditions for the swans' breeding and minimize outside contact with the birds. The chick's name, "Mio," means "beautiful duck."

[Soundbite] LEE JI-YEON(ZOOKEEPER) : "The chick eats well and swims with its mother. It can also walk well. It's growing healthily."

The zoo will choose the place for the swan family to live after examining the chick's health condition.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.