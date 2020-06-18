DEVT OF SAFER SALT PRODUCTION METHOD News Today 입력 2020.06.18 (15:21) 수정 2020.06.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Consumers are increasingly concerned about micro-plastic particles in seafood. It turns out that sun-dried salt made in Korea was not free from this problem. But now a new salt production method utilizing greenhouses and IT technology is available to prevent micro-plastic particles as well as dust from tainting the salt.



[Pkg]



Workers gather sun-dried sea salt under the burning sun. The biggest headache for salt fields located on the tidal flats is external substance like dust in the air and micro-plastic particles in the sea water getting mixed in. The Foundation of Agricultural Technology Commercialization and Transfer under the Rural Development Administration fixed this problem by combining greenhouse and IT technologies at this smart salt farm. The first stage involves pouring sea water into a large reservoir and generating foam to filter out impurities.



[Soundbite] ROH HUI-JEONG(SALT COMPANY EMPLOYEE) : "The foam contains animal protein from seawater or dust particles from outside the country."



Then the seawater is strained through a filtering system before being channeled to the salt fields inside a greenhouse. The water evaporates, leaving behind clean salt. Various sensors are set up inside the greenhouse to create conditions optimal for salt production on a real-time basis.



[Soundbite] YU YEONG-JO(SALT COMPANY EMPLOYEE) : "The type of salt preferred by customers is produced by designing an algorithm for salinity, crystal shape, and moisture content."



The greenhouse helps block out fine dust particles and the filtering system strains out micro-plastics. Tests showed no micro-plastics or other impurities were found in the salt. This clean salt will soon be exported to Russia.



[Soundbite] PARK CHUL-WOONG(PRES., FOUNDATION OF AGRI. TECH. COMMERCIALIZATION & TRANSFER) : "We will produce high-quality salt with varying crystal sizes and salinity levels so that Korean salt can be exported widely."



Also, the brine left over is rich in magnesium and other minerals. It can be used in seawater therapies such as flotation.

