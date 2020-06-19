WASHINGTON'S STANCE ON INTER-KOREAN RELATIONS News Today 입력 2020.06.19 (15:19) 수정 2020.06.19 (16:46)

U.S. Defense Assistant Secretary said that Washington is talking with Seoul on daily basis to discuss response measures to a series of provocations from Pyongyang, which includes the deployment of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula. The high-ranking American defense official added that the U.S. would respond to North Korea's threat if needed.



Will the United States deploy a nuclear-capable bomber and other strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula if North Korea continues to threaten South Korea? The U.S. Department of Defense said that it is talking daily with South Korea about what would be the most effective deterrence.



The Pentagon official added that the U.S. will not reveal its plan in detail. He also said that North Korea's threat and provocations pose an "extraordinary threat" to the Asia-Pacific region and the United States is maintaining vigilance together with its South Korean ally. One of his notable remarks was that the U.S. will respond to North Korean threats if needed.



When asked about the link between the defense cost-sharing negotiations and the possible withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea, he said he would not answer to the hypotheses. The White House and the State Department had announced their close cooperation with and full support for South Korea after North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office. Following their suit, the U.S. Department of Defense stressed cooperation with its long-time ally. Meanwhile, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon flew to Washington D.C. to meet with his counterpart, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. The South Korean Foreign Ministry reported that the two top officials will assess the current situation in the Korean Peninsula and discuss response measures at the closed meeting.

