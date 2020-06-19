기사 본문 영역

DEFENSE MINISTRY ISSUES WARNING TO N. KOREA
2020.06.19 News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean Defense Minister issued a strong warning to the North Korean military that continues to make threats toward South Korea. North Korea enhanced their combat readiness and warned of military actions against South Korea, yet no significant movements associated with their threats have been detected.

[Pkg]

Seoul will respond strongly to any North Korean provocation, without hesitation. That was the South Korean Defense chief's warning to the regime. In a rare move, Jeong Kyeong-doo sent a message to North Korea during his speech at a luncheon event hosted by a private group.

[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF NATIONAL DEFENSE) : "If North Korea goes ahead with military provocations, the South Korean military will respond strongly without hesitation."

North Korea reportedly issued a level 1 combat readiness order and some troop movements have been detected at a front line guard post. They were seen moving about with tools. But the South Korean military believes there is no unusual level of activity, and such actions do not mean Pyongyang started redeploying troops or rebuilding guard posts. The North Korean military leadership listed a series of actions it could take against the South. However, so far, Seoul has not detected any unusual movement.

[Soundbite] KIM JUN-RAK(PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF) : "We are watching their activities closely but so far we haven't seen anything out of the ordinary."

Based on this assessment, the South Korean military is yet to raise its readiness level. Nonetheless, South Korean forces are focusing on maintaining solid readiness for potential provocations and steadily controlling the situation. Seoul and Washington's military authorities are using all their recon assets to watch all areas of North Korea.
