TENSIONS RISE NEAR INTER-KOREAN BORDERS News Today 입력 2020.06.19 (15:23) 수정 2020.06.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Inter-Korean tensions are rising following North Korea's threat of military action. The atmosphere is even more tense in border regions that face North Korean territory. Follow us to the northernmost area from where a North Korea guard post can be seen.



[Pkg]



Across a ravine, a North Korean military's barbed-wire fence can be clearly seen. And situated on the mid-slope of a mountain behind the fence is a rectangular shaped North Korean observation post. Two red flags flutter in the wind. Which are believed to be the North Korean national flag and a flag denoting the North's military's supreme commander. Soldiers at the post have their eyes set in the direction of South Korea. Only one came into view at first but now there are three soldiers busily moving about. This is the view of North Korea captured near Baekmagoji in Cheorwon county which was one of the fiercest battlegrounds during the Korean War. The mood is uneasy these days in a border town that's just a short distance away from the demarcation line. Since Pyongyang blew up the inter-Korean liaison office, there are rumors the regime may carry out military action.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-WOO(CHEORWON RESIDENT) : "I urge more gov't attention for border areas in light of past incidents such as the shelling of Yeonpyeong-do Island. The locals are nervous."



Nearby tourist sites have long been empty with no visitors. One event after another has been tormenting the area since late last year including the African swine fever, COVID-19 and now cross-border tensions. The situation is no different in a northernmost village on the east coast. As reconciliation loomed large between the two Koreas until recently, there was anticipation of reconnecting rail ways and resuming tourism to North Korea's Mount Kumkang. Now, all hope has again gone down the drain.



[Soundbite] LEE GYEONG-AE(RESTAURANT OWNER) : "When people pass through, there are higher chances of them dropping by, dining here and buying goods. But these days, there's no foot traffic."



Recent tensions also weigh down heavy on local fishermen who gaze out at North Korean waters every day.



[Soundbite] JIN MAENG-GYU(FISHING HAMLET CHIEF) : "People are angry at the demolition of the liaison office which cost taxpayers money to build."



Border area residents only hope that the South-North tensions would not be aggravated any further.

