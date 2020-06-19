기사 본문 영역

TOURISM INDUSTRY EXPANDS ONLINE SERVICES
2020.06.19
TOURISM INDUSTRY EXPANDS ONLINE SERVICES
[Anchor Lead]

Non-contact services have emerged as a popular trend amid the pandemic. The tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is also expanding its online services in a bid to survive.

[Pkg]

[Soundbite] "Hello. (Hello.)"

Officials at the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization greet the staff of a travel agency in Singapore, then tell them about the history and major tourist spots in the DMZ area. It's a tourism promotional event held on Facebook Live.

[Soundbite] LEE JAE-BAEK(GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "We believe we should publicize our region pro-actively even in times like these to raise awareness of our tourist attractions."

Because of the pandemic, the conventional way of holding tourism promotional events is replaced with non-contact online methods. The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization is producing a webtoon about popular tourist attractions of Gyeonggi-do Province for the Chinese market. The webtoon is to be released on a Chinese online shopping mall with more than 300 million members. Come September, "Tick Tock" will be usedto broadcast live, contents involving travel influencers.

[Soundbite] LEE DONG-RYEOL(GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "We will hold live online promotional events in Mongolia via Skype on a regular basis."

The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization also plans to create an AI-based travel information service, by teaming up the governments of 31 cities and counties in the province.
