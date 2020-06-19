TOURISM INDUSTRY EXPANDS ONLINE SERVICES News Today 입력 2020.06.19 (15:26) 수정 2020.06.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Non-contact services have emerged as a popular trend amid the pandemic. The tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is also expanding its online services in a bid to survive.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Hello. (Hello.)"



Officials at the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization greet the staff of a travel agency in Singapore, then tell them about the history and major tourist spots in the DMZ area. It's a tourism promotional event held on Facebook Live.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-BAEK(GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "We believe we should publicize our region pro-actively even in times like these to raise awareness of our tourist attractions."



Because of the pandemic, the conventional way of holding tourism promotional events is replaced with non-contact online methods. The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization is producing a webtoon about popular tourist attractions of Gyeonggi-do Province for the Chinese market. The webtoon is to be released on a Chinese online shopping mall with more than 300 million members. Come September, "Tick Tock" will be usedto broadcast live, contents involving travel influencers.



[Soundbite] LEE DONG-RYEOL(GYEONGGI TOURISM ORGANIZATION) : "We will hold live online promotional events in Mongolia via Skype on a regular basis."



The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization also plans to create an AI-based travel information service, by teaming up the governments of 31 cities and counties in the province.

