INTRODUCTION OF RESERVATION SYSTEM AT BEACHES News Today 입력 2020.06.19 (15:28) 수정 2020.06.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to introduce a reservation system for beaches this summer to stop the spread of COVID-19. The system will be first operated on a pilot basis at 14 beaches in Jeollanam-do province. But controversy is expected to rise as large beaches are refusing to require reservations.



[Pkg]



​From July, when the summer vacation season is to begin in earnest, the public will be able to check online how crowded beaches nationwide are. Beaches that operate at less than 100 percent of capacity will be marked in green, meaning "less crowded." Those that exceed their capacity will be marked in yellow, and overcrowded ones with the number of visitors double their capacity will be marked in red. Starting in July, information on top-10 beaches in the nation will be posted first and will be gradually expanded to cover other beaches as well. Beginning next month, reservations will be required for the use of 14 beaches in Jeollanam-do Province. Visitors can make reservations on travel websites operated by the local governments. They will be allowed to enter only after presenting their reservation numbers, including those on mobile phones. However popular beaches such as Haeundae in Busan and Daecheon in Chungcheongnam-do Province have decided not to introduce a reservation system.



[Soundbite] OH UN-YEOL(MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES) : "Large popular beaches are concerned about a possible decline in the number of visitors and difficulties in managing their reservations."



Large beaches have instead decided to conduct temperature checks on visitors and build their own system connected to public health centers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

