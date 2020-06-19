기사 본문 영역

SUPPORT POURS IN FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS
입력 2020.06.19 (15:30) 수정 2020.06.19 (16:45) News Today
SUPPORT POURS IN FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS
[Anchor Lead]

It's been five months since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Korea. Wearing face masks in the hot weather is challenging for many but the Korean public continues to express support for those fighting the virus on the frontlines.

[Pkg]

Cleaning workers wearing protective face masks remove weeds and sweep the floor in the scorching weather. They also disinfect windows and window frames to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sixty three of these dedicated employeesof a local university donated about nine million won to students who are having a hard time because of the pandemic.

[Soundbite] CHUNG YUN-NAM(CLEANING WORKER AT KYONGGI UNIVERSITY) : "We are receiving our wages every month. But students can't attend on-site classes. We feel bad for them. We wish we could donate more."

The walls of the situation room of Suwon City Hall are covered with papers about the pandemic situation. But there are also letters of appreciation and even drawings. These handwritten materials express gratitude and encouragement. They were sent by children from an apartment building in Suwon to show support for quarantine workers. Apartment residents also donate handmade snacks and hand sanitizer gels to public agencies and testing stations on a regular basis.

[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-TAEK(APARTMENT BUILDING RESIDENT) : "The funds are raised by the residents. Making and donating hand sanitizer gels is meaningful. I hope we can keep doing this until the pandemic is over."

It's a difficult time for everyone, but there's no shortage of love and support for one another as the country continuesto battle the virus.
