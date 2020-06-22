기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA REPORTS ON DROPPING PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS
입력 2020.06.22 (15:01)
N. KOREA REPORTS ON DROPPING PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean media reported on Monday morning that 12 million propaganda leaflets, the most so far, were ready to be dropped in the South.

[Pkg]

Once again, North Korea's state media reported about propaganda leaflets to be dropped in the South. According to the Korean Central News Agency, a record number of leaflets are ready to be flown across the border. It claims the regime has already printed 12 million leaflets and is preparing to print millions more at local factories. The agency added, more than three thousand balloons for carrying the leaflets are also ready. The leaflets will be flown even to far-away regions of the South. It says nothing can stop the move designed to express national outrage. Pyongyang wants Seoul to see firsthand how difficult it is to clean up the leaflets and other trash. In conclusion, the North Korean news agency emphasized the time for revenge is approaching, insinuating that the leaflets could be flown across the border soon. North Korea announced its plans to drop propaganda leaflets last weekend as well. On Sunday, its United Front Department described inter-Korean agreements as a piece of trash, and last Saturday the North's state media disclosed images of cigarette butts on a pile of leaflets featuring President Moon Jae-in's photo.
