기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DEVICE DETECTING ILLEGAL VIDEO TAPING
입력 2020.06.22 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.22 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DEVICE DETECTING ILLEGAL VIDEO TAPING
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of a spree of illegal video recordings in public places, a police station in Seoul handed out a card capable of detecting illegal video taping in public restrooms and communal facilities. User reactions are positive as the card doesn't cost much money and easy to use.

[Pkg]

A stream that merges with Cheonggyecheon in Seoul. June 8th. In the morning, a man in his 20s trailed a woman jogging along the stream and videotaped parts of her body. The police arrested the offender after chasing him for hundreds of meters. There's growing concern among women as there are continued reports of such video recording crimes.

[Soundbite] KIM SU-BIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I'm feeling even more nervous about simply walking down the street now."

[Soundbite] LEE HYEON-SU(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I worry about going to the subway restroom. I try to avoid public toilets."

To ease their concern, a police station in Seoul began providing cards capable of detecting hidden cameras at college and subway station restrooms. Made of a red cellophane sheet, it can find hidden video recording devices by detecting the light reflected off a camera lens.

[Soundbite] "There's no camera on this shower head."

It's a much cheaper solution than electronic detectors that cost millions of won.
There's been positive reviews as it's easy to use.

[Soundbite] JEON DA-HYUN(STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT, SUNGSHIN WOMEN'S UNIV.) : "It's a relief to be able to detect hidden cameras ourselves. We hope the cards can be provided in all restrooms."

However, they are not capable of detecting all types of cameras. Also, the cards can be misplaced.

[Soundbite] KIM SU-JIN(SEONGBUK POLICE STATION) : "If effective, the cards will be provided at various facilities. We'll also make it harder to misplace them at public places."

The police plan to devise an improvement plan and expand the service, after reviewing user feedback for 3 months.
  • DEVICE DETECTING ILLEGAL VIDEO TAPING
    • 입력 2020.06.22 (15:05)
    • 수정 2020.06.22 (16:47)
    News Today
DEVICE DETECTING ILLEGAL VIDEO TAPING
[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of a spree of illegal video recordings in public places, a police station in Seoul handed out a card capable of detecting illegal video taping in public restrooms and communal facilities. User reactions are positive as the card doesn't cost much money and easy to use.

[Pkg]

A stream that merges with Cheonggyecheon in Seoul. June 8th. In the morning, a man in his 20s trailed a woman jogging along the stream and videotaped parts of her body. The police arrested the offender after chasing him for hundreds of meters. There's growing concern among women as there are continued reports of such video recording crimes.

[Soundbite] KIM SU-BIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I'm feeling even more nervous about simply walking down the street now."

[Soundbite] LEE HYEON-SU(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I worry about going to the subway restroom. I try to avoid public toilets."

To ease their concern, a police station in Seoul began providing cards capable of detecting hidden cameras at college and subway station restrooms. Made of a red cellophane sheet, it can find hidden video recording devices by detecting the light reflected off a camera lens.

[Soundbite] "There's no camera on this shower head."

It's a much cheaper solution than electronic detectors that cost millions of won.
There's been positive reviews as it's easy to use.

[Soundbite] JEON DA-HYUN(STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT, SUNGSHIN WOMEN'S UNIV.) : "It's a relief to be able to detect hidden cameras ourselves. We hope the cards can be provided in all restrooms."

However, they are not capable of detecting all types of cameras. Also, the cards can be misplaced.

[Soundbite] KIM SU-JIN(SEONGBUK POLICE STATION) : "If effective, the cards will be provided at various facilities. We'll also make it harder to misplace them at public places."

The police plan to devise an improvement plan and expand the service, after reviewing user feedback for 3 months.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.