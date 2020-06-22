DEVICE DETECTING ILLEGAL VIDEO TAPING News Today 입력 2020.06.22 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



In the wake of a spree of illegal video recordings in public places, a police station in Seoul handed out a card capable of detecting illegal video taping in public restrooms and communal facilities. User reactions are positive as the card doesn't cost much money and easy to use.



[Pkg]



A stream that merges with Cheonggyecheon in Seoul. June 8th. In the morning, a man in his 20s trailed a woman jogging along the stream and videotaped parts of her body. The police arrested the offender after chasing him for hundreds of meters. There's growing concern among women as there are continued reports of such video recording crimes.



[Soundbite] KIM SU-BIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I'm feeling even more nervous about simply walking down the street now."



[Soundbite] LEE HYEON-SU(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I worry about going to the subway restroom. I try to avoid public toilets."



To ease their concern, a police station in Seoul began providing cards capable of detecting hidden cameras at college and subway station restrooms. Made of a red cellophane sheet, it can find hidden video recording devices by detecting the light reflected off a camera lens.



[Soundbite] "There's no camera on this shower head."



It's a much cheaper solution than electronic detectors that cost millions of won.

There's been positive reviews as it's easy to use.



[Soundbite] JEON DA-HYUN(STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT, SUNGSHIN WOMEN'S UNIV.) : "It's a relief to be able to detect hidden cameras ourselves. We hope the cards can be provided in all restrooms."



However, they are not capable of detecting all types of cameras. Also, the cards can be misplaced.



[Soundbite] KIM SU-JIN(SEONGBUK POLICE STATION) : "If effective, the cards will be provided at various facilities. We'll also make it harder to misplace them at public places."



The police plan to devise an improvement plan and expand the service, after reviewing user feedback for 3 months.

입력 2020.06.22 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.22 (16:47) News Today

