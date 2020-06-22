KUMGANG PINE TREE NUMBERS DROP SIGNIFICANTLY News Today 입력 2020.06.22 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Graded as the finest in quality, Kumgang pine trees were used for restoring the nation's historical heritages, including Gyeongbokgung Palace, Gwanghwamun Gate and Sungnyemun Gate. But tens of thousands of the trees have been perishing out in Uljin-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. There has been little progress in an investigation to find out what's causing the drop in numbers.



​Thick, green forests stretch out on both sides of a stream. Wilted trees can be seen in the leafy woods running along the mountains. With few leaves, the withered trees are left with grey, thorny branches. The situation is similar at another site nearby located at an altitude of 700 meters. Some branches have died out or have even fallen off from trees. Kumgang pine trees are renowned for their strength and durability. But these fading trees are a far cry from their usual image as giant green trees extending toward the sky. Multiple Kumgang pine trees fell down and their bark are easily peeled and crumble to dust. Kumgang pine trees are found withering in large numbers in Uljin-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Povince, the nation's largest habitat for the species.



[Soundbite] SEO JAE-CHEOL(GREEN KOREA UNITED) : "Tens of thousands of Kumgang pines trees are believed to be perishing, if we combine all the clusters of dead trees so far."



As the nation's largest ecological protection zone, the region is 38 times larger than Seoul's financial district of Yeouido. Therefore, the vast forests hold great natural and environmental value. Back in 2014, some 400 Kumgang pine trees perished due to worsening living conditions caused by climate change. But little progress has been made in an investigation to find out the exact cause of the ongoing decline.



[Soundbite] KANG KI-SEOK(DAEGU REGIONAL ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY) : "We are now conducting an expert study on the possibility that the withering was caused by external factors."



Environmental activists are calling for proactive efforts to prevent the mass withering of Kumgang pine trees. They proposed that a geographic information system be introduced to identify the locations of wilted trees.

