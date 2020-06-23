KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong has blasted former White House national security adviser John Bolton for distorting facts in his controversial memoir. Chung accused Bolton of damaging trust and expressed hope that Washington will take appropriate measures.
Seoul's National Security Office chief made his first comments on former White House national security adviser John Bolton's controversial memoir. Chung Eui-yong harshly criticized Bolton for distorting facts and violating the basic principles of diplomacy. He pointed out the memoir could undermine efforts to maintain and strengthen Seoul-Washington alliance. Chung expressed hope the White House would take appropriate measures. The official believes Bolton's unilateral statements represent his personal view only. This message was delivered to the U.S. National Security Council two days ago. The national security chief personally expressed his stance as Bolton's former negotiating partner. Seoul's presidential office went a step further, blasting Bolton for distorting frank and constructive negotiations between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. based on bias. A Cheong Wa dae official questioned the credibility of statements in Bolton's memoir because the former White House official was in Mongolia during the Panmunjom summit last year. Observers believe the nation's top office rushed to draw a clear line because Bolton's claims could impact not only Seoul's relations with Washington but inter-Korean ties as well.
- GOVT'S STANCE ON BOLTON'S COMMENT ON S. KOREA
2020.06.23
- 수정 2020.06.23 (16:46)
Seoul's National Security Office chief made his first comments on former White House national security adviser John Bolton's controversial memoir. Chung Eui-yong harshly criticized Bolton for distorting facts and violating the basic principles of diplomacy. He pointed out the memoir could undermine efforts to maintain and strengthen Seoul-Washington alliance. Chung expressed hope the White House would take appropriate measures. The official believes Bolton's unilateral statements represent his personal view only. This message was delivered to the U.S. National Security Council two days ago. The national security chief personally expressed his stance as Bolton's former negotiating partner. Seoul's presidential office went a step further, blasting Bolton for distorting frank and constructive negotiations between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. based on bias. A Cheong Wa dae official questioned the credibility of statements in Bolton's memoir because the former White House official was in Mongolia during the Panmunjom summit last year. Observers believe the nation's top office rushed to draw a clear line because Bolton's claims could impact not only Seoul's relations with Washington but inter-Korean ties as well.
Seoul's National Security Office chief made his first comments on former White House national security adviser John Bolton's controversial memoir. Chung Eui-yong harshly criticized Bolton for distorting facts and violating the basic principles of diplomacy. He pointed out the memoir could undermine efforts to maintain and strengthen Seoul-Washington alliance. Chung expressed hope the White House would take appropriate measures. The official believes Bolton's unilateral statements represent his personal view only. This message was delivered to the U.S. National Security Council two days ago. The national security chief personally expressed his stance as Bolton's former negotiating partner. Seoul's presidential office went a step further, blasting Bolton for distorting frank and constructive negotiations between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. based on bias. A Cheong Wa dae official questioned the credibility of statements in Bolton's memoir because the former White House official was in Mongolia during the Panmunjom summit last year. Observers believe the nation's top office rushed to draw a clear line because Bolton's claims could impact not only Seoul's relations with Washington but inter-Korean ties as well.
