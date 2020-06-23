NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.06.23 (15:32) 수정 2020.06.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says it is monitoring the wind direction in real time to find the best time and location to send anti-South Korea leaflets. North Korea's Cabinet newspaper Minju Choson said Tuesday the country's meteorological agency was also surveying the topography in the border area to help choose the best date and place to distribute anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets.

K-pop boy band BTS and its management agency Big Hit Entertainment have donated one million dollars to help staff members of the performance industry suffering from the COVID-19 fallout. According to Big Hit, the donation was made to the Crew Nation campaign hosted by the global production agency Live Nation.

A drawing pad belonging to prominent Joseon era painter Jeong Seon, which is a state designated treasure, will enter an auction. Domestic auction house K-Auction said the rare sketchbook, named a national cultural asset, will be showcased at a July 15th auction scheduled at its Seoul head office. The estimated value of the article is 5 to 7 billion won.

A mobile driving license will be introduced for the first time in Korea. The nation's top 3 mobile service providers - SKT, KT and LGu+ - and the police agency announced that drivers will be able to check their mobile licenses through the smartphone app "Pass" starting from Wednesday. The three mobile carriers explained that in order to prevent forgeries, blockchain technology has been applied and the photo from one's actual driving license can also be registered with the app.

