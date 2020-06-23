KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
From round ice balls to ice cubes the size of a fist -- ice cubes come in all kinds of shapes these days to spice up summer beverages. Cupped ice is also topping the sales at convenience stores in the summer season. Today we take a look at all different sorts of ice cubes that's in trend.
[Pkg]
Some 50 pieces of ice measuring 55 by 110 cm are piled up in a refrigerator. After it's cut into smaller pieces, the ice is placed in a cutter and shaped into cubes. The machine with a rapidly moving blade cuts ice down to the shape and size of a baseball. Ice produced at this facility is mostly used at cocktail bars and coffee shops. It ships out more than five tons of ice daily. Ice balls 6 to 7.5 cm in diameter are the most popular, as they melt slowly because of smaller surface area.
[Soundbite] CHUNG JUN-YANG(CEO OF ICE MANUFACTURING COMPANY) : "It takes two days to freeze ice at a factory. It does not undermine the taste of a beverage because it's more solid and translucent than regular ice, and it doesn't melt too quickly."
Ice sold in plastic cups at convenience stores are in high demand in summer, and competition for developing more appealing cupped ice products is heating up. Some manufacturers are producing fruit-flavored cupped ice that enable customers to create their own soft drinks. There's a great variety of cupped ice including giant ice balls for high-end beverages.
[Soundbite] LEE HYE-MI(CONVENIENCE STORE SALES STAFF) : "Ice balls are shipped out in limited amounts because it's in high demand nationwide. It is usually sold out long before new stocks arrive."
These days, there's more to ice than just helping you keep cool. It is now indispensable for adding flavor and fun to summer drinks.
ICE CUBE VARIETIES ADD FUN TO SUMMER DRINKS
2020.06.23
2020.06.23
