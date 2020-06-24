N. KOREA HOLDS MILITARY PLAN AGAINST S. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.06.24 (14:57) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a preliminary meeting of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission on Tuesday and decided to put on hold the General Staff Department's military action plan against South Korea.



[Pkg]



​North Korea's Central News Agency and Rodong Sinmun reported on Wednesday that Kim Jong-un held the fifth preliminary meeting of the 7th Workers' Party Central Military Commission. According to the reports, the regime's leader decided to postpone military action plan against the South proposed by the General Staff Department. On June 17, the department vowed to devise an action plan and submit it to the Central Military Commission after Kim Yo-jong issued a statement saying she would give the military the authority to take action against Seoul. The plan consisted of four actions -- restoration of guard posts, flying propaganda leaflets, troop deployment in the Kumgangsan Mountain and Kaesong Industrial Complex area, as well as military exercises in border areas. Pyongyang reported about preparations to send propaganda leaflets across the border for days, but the plan was put on hold following the Central Military Commission meeting. The reclusive state apparently decided to lower the level of hostility after blowing up the inter-Korean liaison office. Tensions on the Peninsula continued to escalate in recent days due to Kim Yo-jong's hard-line actions. However, Kim Jong-un stepped in to ease them. North Korean media reported the preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission was held via video conferencing and was attended by several top officials including Ri Pyong-chol. With aggressive words and actions towards Seoul somewhat subsiding, the Rodong Sinmun stopped publishing articles criticizing the South on Wednesday.

N. KOREA HOLDS MILITARY PLAN AGAINST S. KOREA

입력 2020.06.24 (14:57) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a preliminary meeting of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission on Tuesday and decided to put on hold the General Staff Department's military action plan against South Korea.



[Pkg]



​North Korea's Central News Agency and Rodong Sinmun reported on Wednesday that Kim Jong-un held the fifth preliminary meeting of the 7th Workers' Party Central Military Commission. According to the reports, the regime's leader decided to postpone military action plan against the South proposed by the General Staff Department. On June 17, the department vowed to devise an action plan and submit it to the Central Military Commission after Kim Yo-jong issued a statement saying she would give the military the authority to take action against Seoul. The plan consisted of four actions -- restoration of guard posts, flying propaganda leaflets, troop deployment in the Kumgangsan Mountain and Kaesong Industrial Complex area, as well as military exercises in border areas. Pyongyang reported about preparations to send propaganda leaflets across the border for days, but the plan was put on hold following the Central Military Commission meeting. The reclusive state apparently decided to lower the level of hostility after blowing up the inter-Korean liaison office. Tensions on the Peninsula continued to escalate in recent days due to Kim Yo-jong's hard-line actions. However, Kim Jong-un stepped in to ease them. North Korean media reported the preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission was held via video conferencing and was attended by several top officials including Ri Pyong-chol. With aggressive words and actions towards Seoul somewhat subsiding, the Rodong Sinmun stopped publishing articles criticizing the South on Wednesday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보