KOREA LAUNCHES FIRST MOBILE DRIVERS LICENSE
입력 2020.06.24 (15:00) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:45) News Today
KOREA LAUNCHES FIRST MOBILE DRIVERS LICENSE
[Anchor Lead]

Today South Korea launched it's first mobile driver's license service, which has almost no risk of being stolen or forged as it is based on blockchain technology.

[Pkg]

​A customer tries to purchase a bottle of wine at a convenience store. To verify his age instead of an ID card, a smartphone is used.

[Soundbite] "May I see your ID? Okay. Thank you."

Shown on the phone is a photo exactly like the one on his driver's license, a QR code and a bar code. Mobile driver's license service has been launched for smartphones. Starting today, any mobile service subscriber can be issued these licenses. A user verifies his or her identity by using fingerprint recognition at the app "PASS" provided by all three major mobile carriers. Take a photo of the driver's license and register it. And a mobile driver's license is issued a few minutes later. Unlike existing IDs, personal information such as date of birth or address is not disclosed. The mobile version also features screen capture prevention technology. The screen automatically initializes after 30 seconds. Information is sent to police server during the issuing process. But that's not all. Blockchain technology helps further upgrade security.

[Soundbite] KIM JONG-MIN(SK TELECOM) : "Only one user can be registered per smartphone. Blockchain technology is used to prevent forgery or theft."

Starting next month, the police will allow mobile driver's licenses to be used for renewal or reissuance at 27 driver's license testing sites. After a trial run to validate the effectiveness of the service, there are also plans to permit the use of mobile version in place of actual ID at sobriety checkpoints.
