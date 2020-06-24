KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
According to the population data reported by Statistics Korea today, the Korean population has decreased for six straight months for the first time in history, as the number of deaths surpassed that of births. In April, 23,420 babies were born, a 10.4% drop from a year ago, and a record low since 1981 when data-keeping first started.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy officially announced that she will run for the office of World Trade Organization Director-General. Once named a candidate, she will launch an election campaign for three months before the candidate pool is pared down to one, over the following two months.
Emergency medical technicians who deal with COVID-19 patients can now put on four different types of overall gowns instead of level D protective equipment. The National Fire Agency announced today that it revised the guidelines for EMT transfer of COVID-19 patients together with the Korea Centers for Disease Control, since wearing level D protection suits in the summer could lead to heat stroke and dehydration.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed with the Korean Embassy in Mexico that one Korean expatriate living in Mexico City was injured during an earthquake that occurred in the coastal area of southern Mexico on June 23rd.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
입력 2020.06.24 (15:02)
수정 2020.06.24 (16:45)
