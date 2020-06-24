REMAINS OF S. KOREAN SOLDIERS RETURN HOME

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought in the Korean War are on their way home from the United States, returning to Korea 67 years since the armistice. Seoul and Washington held a sendoff ceremony in Hawaii with the utmost respect. This also marks the largest repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers.
[Pkg]
67 years after the end of the Korean War, the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers are coming back home. The remains had been in the U.S. and were verified as South Korean only recently. They will return home on an Air Force transport aircraft.
[Soundbite] DARIUS BANAJI(DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)
77 of the 147 sets were among the 55 boxes of remains North Korea had repatriated to the U.S. in 2018. The other 70 sets were also recovered by North Korea and sent to the U.S. in 1990. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that thanks to advancements in technology, they were able to verify the remains as those of 147 South Korean soldiers. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who attended the sendoff ceremony said the bilateral alliance is based on mutual trust, shared values and friendship. His remarks underline the foundation of the alliance that can be traced to the Korean War where the allies fought side by side. Seven of the 147 sets of remains returning home have been identified along with their families. However the remaining 140 sets, remain unidentified. That will be a task South Korea will now be responsible for.
The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought in the Korean War are on their way home from the United States, returning to Korea 67 years since the armistice. Seoul and Washington held a sendoff ceremony in Hawaii with the utmost respect. This also marks the largest repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers.
[Pkg]
67 years after the end of the Korean War, the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers are coming back home. The remains had been in the U.S. and were verified as South Korean only recently. They will return home on an Air Force transport aircraft.
[Soundbite] DARIUS BANAJI(DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)
77 of the 147 sets were among the 55 boxes of remains North Korea had repatriated to the U.S. in 2018. The other 70 sets were also recovered by North Korea and sent to the U.S. in 1990. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that thanks to advancements in technology, they were able to verify the remains as those of 147 South Korean soldiers. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who attended the sendoff ceremony said the bilateral alliance is based on mutual trust, shared values and friendship. His remarks underline the foundation of the alliance that can be traced to the Korean War where the allies fought side by side. Seven of the 147 sets of remains returning home have been identified along with their families. However the remaining 140 sets, remain unidentified. That will be a task South Korea will now be responsible for.
- REMAINS OF S. KOREAN SOLDIERS RETURN HOME
-
- 입력 2020.06.24 (15:04)
- 수정 2020.06.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]
The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought in the Korean War are on their way home from the United States, returning to Korea 67 years since the armistice. Seoul and Washington held a sendoff ceremony in Hawaii with the utmost respect. This also marks the largest repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers.
[Pkg]
67 years after the end of the Korean War, the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers are coming back home. The remains had been in the U.S. and were verified as South Korean only recently. They will return home on an Air Force transport aircraft.
[Soundbite] DARIUS BANAJI(DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)
77 of the 147 sets were among the 55 boxes of remains North Korea had repatriated to the U.S. in 2018. The other 70 sets were also recovered by North Korea and sent to the U.S. in 1990. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that thanks to advancements in technology, they were able to verify the remains as those of 147 South Korean soldiers. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who attended the sendoff ceremony said the bilateral alliance is based on mutual trust, shared values and friendship. His remarks underline the foundation of the alliance that can be traced to the Korean War where the allies fought side by side. Seven of the 147 sets of remains returning home have been identified along with their families. However the remaining 140 sets, remain unidentified. That will be a task South Korea will now be responsible for.
The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought in the Korean War are on their way home from the United States, returning to Korea 67 years since the armistice. Seoul and Washington held a sendoff ceremony in Hawaii with the utmost respect. This also marks the largest repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers.
[Pkg]
67 years after the end of the Korean War, the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers are coming back home. The remains had been in the U.S. and were verified as South Korean only recently. They will return home on an Air Force transport aircraft.
[Soundbite] DARIUS BANAJI(DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)
77 of the 147 sets were among the 55 boxes of remains North Korea had repatriated to the U.S. in 2018. The other 70 sets were also recovered by North Korea and sent to the U.S. in 1990. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that thanks to advancements in technology, they were able to verify the remains as those of 147 South Korean soldiers. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who attended the sendoff ceremony said the bilateral alliance is based on mutual trust, shared values and friendship. His remarks underline the foundation of the alliance that can be traced to the Korean War where the allies fought side by side. Seven of the 147 sets of remains returning home have been identified along with their families. However the remaining 140 sets, remain unidentified. That will be a task South Korea will now be responsible for.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다