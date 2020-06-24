REMAINS OF S. KOREAN SOLDIERS RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2020.06.24 (15:04) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought in the Korean War are on their way home from the United States, returning to Korea 67 years since the armistice. Seoul and Washington held a sendoff ceremony in Hawaii with the utmost respect. This also marks the largest repatriation of remains of fallen soldiers.



[Pkg]



67 years after the end of the Korean War, the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers are coming back home. The remains had been in the U.S. and were verified as South Korean only recently. They will return home on an Air Force transport aircraft.



[Soundbite] DARIUS BANAJI(DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AT DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)



77 of the 147 sets were among the 55 boxes of remains North Korea had repatriated to the U.S. in 2018. The other 70 sets were also recovered by North Korea and sent to the U.S. in 1990. The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that thanks to advancements in technology, they were able to verify the remains as those of 147 South Korean soldiers. Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who attended the sendoff ceremony said the bilateral alliance is based on mutual trust, shared values and friendship. His remarks underline the foundation of the alliance that can be traced to the Korean War where the allies fought side by side. Seven of the 147 sets of remains returning home have been identified along with their families. However the remaining 140 sets, remain unidentified. That will be a task South Korea will now be responsible for.

