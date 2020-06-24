REPATRIATION CEREMONY HELD IN HAWAII

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.
[Pkg]
A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.
[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)
Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.
The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.
[Pkg]
A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.
[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)
Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.
- REPATRIATION CEREMONY HELD IN HAWAII
-
- 입력 2020.06.24 (15:05)
- 수정 2020.06.24 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.
[Pkg]
A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.
[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)
Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.
The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.
[Pkg]
A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.
[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)
Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다