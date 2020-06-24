REPATRIATION CEREMONY HELD IN HAWAII News Today 입력 2020.06.24 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.



[Pkg]



​A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.



[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)



Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.

REPATRIATION CEREMONY HELD IN HAWAII

입력 2020.06.24 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.



[Pkg]



​A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.



[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)



Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보