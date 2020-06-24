기사 본문 영역

REPATRIATION CEREMONY HELD IN HAWAII
입력 2020.06.24 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.24 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The repatriation ceremony was held in a solemn, grand atmosphere with the participation of American and Korean honor guards. The U.S. Department of Defense said that following the event in Hawaii, a separate ceremony will also take place in Seoul Thursday.

[Pkg]

​A hand-over ceremony held in Hawaii brought together senior officials from South Korea and the U.S.

[Soundbite] KIM CHUL-WOO(CHAPLAINS AFFAIRS, U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND)

Honor guards of the two countries lined up. Interpretations were provided in both languages. A South Korean delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min flew to Hawaii. Ranking U.S. military officials including Admiral Phil Davidson who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, were also in attendance. Through a press release the Pentagon announced another ceremony will take place in Seoul once the remains arrive. Admiral Davidson pointed out, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War has become more meaningful with the repatriation. He emphasized, America remembers them as brothers in arms who fought to defend democracy. Ahead of the ceremony, resolutions were introduced in both the House and Senate at the US congress, highlighting the importance of the alliance. The gesture signifies that trust in bilateral relations must become even stronger.
