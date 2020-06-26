70TH ANNIVERSARY OF KOREAN WAR CEREMONY News Today 입력 2020.06.26 (15:43) 수정 2020.06.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War was held yesterday at Seoul Air Base. The remains of the long-lost South Korean soldiers who died during the war were welcomed home after seven decades at the ceremony. President Moon Jae-in stressed in his speech that there should be no more war on this land and proposed to North Korea to be good neighbors and find ways for the two countries to co-exist in peace.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in welcomed the remains of the South Korean soldiers from the Korean War in person, adding that the deceased soldiers' homecoming may be late but a proud achievement nonetheless.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "This country has never forgotten you. It is an honor for me to welcome you home with utmost respect."



Out of 147 remains, he called out the names of the seven soldiers whose remains have been identified.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The late Private Kim Dong-seong, the late Private Kim Jeong-yong..."



The sacrifices made by U.N. troops from 22 countries were also remembered. The president said that the Korean War shaped the current modern Korea, but the nation cannot truly commemorate the war yet. He stressed that everyone wishes for one thing - that there should be no more war. He proposed to North Korea to become good neighbors first before talking about reunification.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I don't intend to force our system on North Korea. We want peace and mutual prosperity. We will ceaselessly look for ways for the two Koreas to exist in peace."



President Moon mentioned the "end of war" and asked the Pyongyang regime to take bold actions.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "It is the long-cherished desire of the 80 million Korean people. I hope North Korea will take bold actions to end the saddest war in world history."



Video messages from the leaders of South Korea's wartime allies were presented at the ceremony.



[Soundbite] DONALD TRUMP(U.S. PRESIDENT)



Cheong Wa Dae applauded the excavation of remains in North Korea as the result of joint efforts by South and North Korea and the United States since 1990. The presidential office said the recovery project should continue in the name of humanitarian purposes.

