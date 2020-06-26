KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The government will resume job projects that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom chaired a strategy meeting on innovative growth on Friday and announced plans by 13 government agencies to hire a total of 945-thousand people through 33 direct hiring projects this year.
Starting December, HACCP certification will become mandatory for foods particularly enjoyed by children such as crackers, candy and chocolate. HACCP stands for 'hazard analysis and critical control points' and is a method to ensure food safety. Also from July, containers and packaging for medical supplies must indicate the names of all component materials.
South Korea is pressuring Japan on the global stage to follow through with its promise to acknowledge wartime forced labor. This comes as Seoul believes Tokyo distorted historical facts when introducing its UNESCO-listed Meiji-era industrial sites including Hashima Island at a newly opened information center. In a news conference on Thursday, Korean Ambassador to UNESCO Kim Dong-gi said that Japan leaving out facts about wartime forced labor at the information center was an act disregarding the authority of the World Heritage Committee. He urged the country to swiftly take follow-up measures.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.06.26
[Anchor Lead]
