KOREAN BUDDHIST PAINTINGS TO RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2020.06.26 (15:56) 수정 2020.06.26 (16:45)

Seven of the 11 Buddhist paintings that were taken to the U.S. during the Korean War will be returned to Korea next month after 66 years. The feat is especially meaningful because it was achieved through a joint effort of a civic group and the Buddhist Jogye Order.



​These images of Sinheungsa Temple in Sokcho were taken four months apart in 1954, shortly after the Korean War armistice was signed. About a dozen paintings that used to hang in the Paradise Hall and the hall of judgment are gone. The missing paintings include "The Assembly on Vulture Peak" and ten pieces of "Ten Kings." It was not until 2007 that some of the paintings were found to be kept at the Los Angeles County Museum in the U.S. A civic group and the Buddhist Jogye Order launched a procedure to have the cultural assets returned. The museum has recently decided to transfer them to Korea. It's been 66 years since they were taken to the states.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-RAE(SOKCHO COMMITTEE FOR PROMOTING THE RETURN OF CULTURAL PROPERTIES) : "The public wants our precious cultural heritage to be brought back. We were able to achieve good results because many people joined the good cause."



"The Assembly on Vulture Peak," which was broken into six pieces at the time, has now been restored. Measuring 4.06 by 3.35 ｍeters, many consider it a masterpiece that embodies the art techniques of the late Joseon period.



[Soundbite] VEN. JISANG(BUDDHIST JOGYE ORDER) : "The return of these important parts of history will make Sinheungsa Temple complete spiritually and physically."



The paintings will arrive in Korea next month and will be put on display in August. They will be returned to Sinheungsa Temple as early as September. Various dedicated groups plan to work on ensuring the return of four other Buddhist paintings that are currently presumed to be in various parts of the U.S.

