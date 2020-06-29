GOVT TO INTRODUCE LEVELS OF SOCIAL DISTANCING News Today 입력 2020.06.29 (15:03) 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Many different types of social distancing has caused confusion in Korea. To address this problem, the government will institute three levels of social distancing guidelines, to enforce varying degrees of disease prevention measures.



[Pkg]



​Over the past two weeks the daily average community infections stood at 28.9 cases. When the number doesn't exceed 50, level one of social distancing measures, equivalent to "routine distancing," is maintained. Administrative orders will be issued on high-risk facilities to mandate mask-wearing and a QR code-based login system. Operation of public facilities will be restricted partially. Level 2 will begin when infections continue to rise to the point that they overwhelm medical systems.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "The objective of Level 2 is to return to Level 1 where our medical systems can handle patients normally."



In this case, indoor gatherings of over 50 people or outdoor ones of over 100 people will be banned. Weddings, funerals, school reunions and other private events will also be prohibited. When there is a mass infection of over 100 cases, the third and highest level of social distancing will be applied. Gatherings of more than ten people will be banned and people will be advised to stay at home as much as possible. Students and kindergarteners who have been taking online lessons will not be allowed to come to school for in-person classes. Sporting events will be held with no spectators in Level 2 and halted altogether in Level 3. High-risk facilities will be closed down in Level 2 and restaurants, hair salons, and shopping malls must close after 9 p.m. in Level 3. Only essential facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies will be allowed to operate normally. The social cost is bound to increase in tandem with the social distancing level.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTERS MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "It will be hard to set the level based only on disease control indicators. We have to consider other social factors and public acceptance."



Health authorities plan to determine the social distancing levels after discussing them with local governments and health experts, and set the levels differently for each region.

