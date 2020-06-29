SPECTATORS ALLOWED TO ATTEND SPORTS EVENTS News Today 입력 2020.06.29 (15:05) 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Professional sports teams are welcoming the government's decision to allow a limited number of spectators to see the games in person. A discussion on when and how many spectators can come to the actual games has begun. Baseball fans are likely to be the first ones allowed into the stadiums on July 3rd at the earliest.



[Pkg]



​Professional baseball and football leagues started their season early last month, but without spectators. As the government decided to allow a limited number of spectators in sporting venues, teams began formulating detailed plans to welcome them back. For baseball, fans will be seated as far apart as possible and viewings from outfield lawns will be restricted. Cheering will be discouraged to eliminate the possibility of spreading the virus through droplets. Ticket purchase is possible online, using credit cards only, to help authorities identify the movements of possible COVID-19 patients. Spectators will fill up only about 30% of the home stadium capacity at first, and then teams will gradually be allowed to fill 50% capacity. Fans will be able to see the games in person on July 3rd at the earliest.



[Soundbite] RYU DAE-HWAN(KBO SECRETARY GENERAL) : "We will follow the manual to host safe games. We ask the fans to follow the rules to make baseball safe."



However, football fans won't be able to attend the games this weekend as teams need more time to prepare. To adhere to distancing guidelines, only up to 40% of the stadium capacity will be allowed. Tickets will be available only through advance online purchases.



[Soundbite] KIM KWANG-KUG(PRESIDENT, ULSAN HYUNDAI FC) : "We've been waiting to see our fans for a long time and I'm sure the feeling is mutual. We'll repay them with exciting games."



Women's golf event organizers are discussing with sponsors to find ways to get spectators involved.

