기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.06.29 (15:07) 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
POLICE TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON DATING VIOLENCE 다음기사 POLICE TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON DATING VIOLENCE
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea is predicting that the nation's potential growth rate will continue to drop, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the economic structure and discouraged labor and capital injection. The central bank also forecast the labor market for the vulnerable will unlikely recover soon, undermining income distribution.
The Minimum Wage Commission will convene another meeting today to decide on next year's minimum wage. A bumpy road is expected ahead of the discussions, as the business sector is opposed to raising the minimum wage while the labor sector is demanding a hike. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions proposed a minimum wage of over 10,000 won per hour, which is up 25.4 percent from this year.
The Seoul metropolitan government will pay a monthly allowance of 100,000 won to pro-democracy activists or their bereaved families starting from July. Additionally, the city government will also provide one million won to help them with funeral costs. Recipients include those who have lived in Seoul for over six months and earn less than 100 percent of the median income. Those already receiving similar government allowances are not eligible for this municipal financial support.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.06.29 (15:07)
    • 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea is predicting that the nation's potential growth rate will continue to drop, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the economic structure and discouraged labor and capital injection. The central bank also forecast the labor market for the vulnerable will unlikely recover soon, undermining income distribution.
The Minimum Wage Commission will convene another meeting today to decide on next year's minimum wage. A bumpy road is expected ahead of the discussions, as the business sector is opposed to raising the minimum wage while the labor sector is demanding a hike. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions proposed a minimum wage of over 10,000 won per hour, which is up 25.4 percent from this year.
The Seoul metropolitan government will pay a monthly allowance of 100,000 won to pro-democracy activists or their bereaved families starting from July. Additionally, the city government will also provide one million won to help them with funeral costs. Recipients include those who have lived in Seoul for over six months and earn less than 100 percent of the median income. Those already receiving similar government allowances are not eligible for this municipal financial support.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.