POLICE TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON DATING VIOLENCE News Today 입력 2020.06.29 (15:08) 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Nearly 20-thousand reports of dating violence were received last year. To eradicate this emerging social problem, police will launch a two-month dating violence reporting campaign in July, and will also consider applying the right of self-defense to protect the victims.



[Pkg]



​In 2019 the number of dating violence reports reached nearly 20,000. The National Police Agency says it received 19,940 reports last year alone. That's an increase from some 18,000 reports received two years ago and about 14,000 in 2017, showing a continuous rise each year. However, the number of perpetrators who faced criminal charges for committing dating violence decreased from two or three years ago to just around 9,800. The National Police Agency says a growing number of victims report to police and receive consultation these days regardless of the charges. Those indicted for dating violence were mostly charged with assault and infliction of injury, followed by forcible confinement and blackmailing. Police are urging victims to report dating violence pro-actively as they can now receive stronger protection, such as smartwatches and intensified patrols in their areas of residence -- measures aimed at preventing retaliatory crimes. The National Police Agency will also launch a dating violence reporting campaign to encourage victims to come forward. Dating violence is likely to result in violent crimes such as physical and sexual assault and even murder. Victims can report by calling 112 or 1366, a hotline operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They can also file online reports on the National Police Agency's website. Police are also considering applying the right of self-defense to validate victims' use of physical resistance against perpetrators.

