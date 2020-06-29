POLICE TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON DATING VIOLENCE

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Nearly 20-thousand reports of dating violence were received last year. To eradicate this emerging social problem, police will launch a two-month dating violence reporting campaign in July, and will also consider applying the right of self-defense to protect the victims.
[Pkg]
In 2019 the number of dating violence reports reached nearly 20,000. The National Police Agency says it received 19,940 reports last year alone. That's an increase from some 18,000 reports received two years ago and about 14,000 in 2017, showing a continuous rise each year. However, the number of perpetrators who faced criminal charges for committing dating violence decreased from two or three years ago to just around 9,800. The National Police Agency says a growing number of victims report to police and receive consultation these days regardless of the charges. Those indicted for dating violence were mostly charged with assault and infliction of injury, followed by forcible confinement and blackmailing. Police are urging victims to report dating violence pro-actively as they can now receive stronger protection, such as smartwatches and intensified patrols in their areas of residence -- measures aimed at preventing retaliatory crimes. The National Police Agency will also launch a dating violence reporting campaign to encourage victims to come forward. Dating violence is likely to result in violent crimes such as physical and sexual assault and even murder. Victims can report by calling 112 or 1366, a hotline operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They can also file online reports on the National Police Agency's website. Police are also considering applying the right of self-defense to validate victims' use of physical resistance against perpetrators.
Nearly 20-thousand reports of dating violence were received last year. To eradicate this emerging social problem, police will launch a two-month dating violence reporting campaign in July, and will also consider applying the right of self-defense to protect the victims.
[Pkg]
In 2019 the number of dating violence reports reached nearly 20,000. The National Police Agency says it received 19,940 reports last year alone. That's an increase from some 18,000 reports received two years ago and about 14,000 in 2017, showing a continuous rise each year. However, the number of perpetrators who faced criminal charges for committing dating violence decreased from two or three years ago to just around 9,800. The National Police Agency says a growing number of victims report to police and receive consultation these days regardless of the charges. Those indicted for dating violence were mostly charged with assault and infliction of injury, followed by forcible confinement and blackmailing. Police are urging victims to report dating violence pro-actively as they can now receive stronger protection, such as smartwatches and intensified patrols in their areas of residence -- measures aimed at preventing retaliatory crimes. The National Police Agency will also launch a dating violence reporting campaign to encourage victims to come forward. Dating violence is likely to result in violent crimes such as physical and sexual assault and even murder. Victims can report by calling 112 or 1366, a hotline operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They can also file online reports on the National Police Agency's website. Police are also considering applying the right of self-defense to validate victims' use of physical resistance against perpetrators.
- POLICE TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON DATING VIOLENCE
-
- 입력 2020.06.29 (15:08)
- 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)
[Anchor Lead]
Nearly 20-thousand reports of dating violence were received last year. To eradicate this emerging social problem, police will launch a two-month dating violence reporting campaign in July, and will also consider applying the right of self-defense to protect the victims.
[Pkg]
In 2019 the number of dating violence reports reached nearly 20,000. The National Police Agency says it received 19,940 reports last year alone. That's an increase from some 18,000 reports received two years ago and about 14,000 in 2017, showing a continuous rise each year. However, the number of perpetrators who faced criminal charges for committing dating violence decreased from two or three years ago to just around 9,800. The National Police Agency says a growing number of victims report to police and receive consultation these days regardless of the charges. Those indicted for dating violence were mostly charged with assault and infliction of injury, followed by forcible confinement and blackmailing. Police are urging victims to report dating violence pro-actively as they can now receive stronger protection, such as smartwatches and intensified patrols in their areas of residence -- measures aimed at preventing retaliatory crimes. The National Police Agency will also launch a dating violence reporting campaign to encourage victims to come forward. Dating violence is likely to result in violent crimes such as physical and sexual assault and even murder. Victims can report by calling 112 or 1366, a hotline operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They can also file online reports on the National Police Agency's website. Police are also considering applying the right of self-defense to validate victims' use of physical resistance against perpetrators.
Nearly 20-thousand reports of dating violence were received last year. To eradicate this emerging social problem, police will launch a two-month dating violence reporting campaign in July, and will also consider applying the right of self-defense to protect the victims.
[Pkg]
In 2019 the number of dating violence reports reached nearly 20,000. The National Police Agency says it received 19,940 reports last year alone. That's an increase from some 18,000 reports received two years ago and about 14,000 in 2017, showing a continuous rise each year. However, the number of perpetrators who faced criminal charges for committing dating violence decreased from two or three years ago to just around 9,800. The National Police Agency says a growing number of victims report to police and receive consultation these days regardless of the charges. Those indicted for dating violence were mostly charged with assault and infliction of injury, followed by forcible confinement and blackmailing. Police are urging victims to report dating violence pro-actively as they can now receive stronger protection, such as smartwatches and intensified patrols in their areas of residence -- measures aimed at preventing retaliatory crimes. The National Police Agency will also launch a dating violence reporting campaign to encourage victims to come forward. Dating violence is likely to result in violent crimes such as physical and sexual assault and even murder. Victims can report by calling 112 or 1366, a hotline operated by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. They can also file online reports on the National Police Agency's website. Police are also considering applying the right of self-defense to validate victims' use of physical resistance against perpetrators.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다