LIFE OF AN APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD News Today 입력 2020.06.29 (15:10) 수정 2020.06.29 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



About two months ago, an apartment security guard committed suicide because of continuous verbal and physical abuse from a resident. Although there have been efforts to prevent such tragic events from happening again, many security guards are still facing problems in work. Here's a look at a typical workday of an apartment security guard.



[Pkg]



It's waste recycling day at this apartment complex. The busiest day for security guards. Immediately after punching in for work, they head to the recycling site.



[Soundbite] APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I have no time to rest today, from 6 a.m. until the garbage is taken out tomorrow. After doing this, I always get sores in my mouth."



It takes half a day just to sort the waste. No time to break for lunch. Just a few minutes to grab a bite. Right back to work, this time -- cleaning. They must pick up trash and trim the grass before there are complaints.



[Soundbite] APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD(VOICE MODIFIED) : "The residents complain when there is too much grass. We have to mow frequently to avoid complaints."



Only after sorting packages for each household they can finally begin their official duty. They patrol their designated areas twice a day - in the morning and in the evening. They check for any suspicious people as well as drunk residents who cannot find their way back home. After the evening patrol, their work should be done. But that's rarely the case.



[Soundbite] APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD(VOICE MODIFIED) : "Sometimes intoxicated residents returning home late at night would come to the guard post to ask for parcels that don't exist. Some knock on the door for inappropriate, personal reasons."



Having a room to rest is a blessing to apartment security guards, even if it's in the basement. Many have no other choice but to rest and even dine in narrow bathrooms. But the hardest part of their job is enduring mistreatments by apartment residents.



[Soundbite] APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD(VOICE MODIFIED) : "We come to work in regular clothing. We are just like everyone else. But the moment we put on our uniforms and caps, people begin to treat us differently. The way they treat us is inhumane."



This is exactly why many security guards could feel the pain of their late colleague Choi Hee-seok, who committed suicide back in May.



[Soundbite] APARTMENT SECURITY GUARD(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I heard he was a very good person. He endured abuse because he was afraid of losing his job."



Some 180,000 security guards in the nation go above and beyond the call of duty,yet, in many cases, residents fail to show appreciation for their services.

