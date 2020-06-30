FAILED AGREEMENTS IN PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2020.06.30 (15:00) 수정 2020.06.30 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties failed to find common ground on the appointments of chairs for parliamentary committees. The main opposition United Future Party boycotted the vote, insisting that it should produce the chair for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under a long-standing parliamentary tradition. Having produced chairpersons for 17 of the 18 parliamentary committees, the ruling Democratic Party immediately began deliberations on a third extra budget plan.



[Pkg]



Rival parties failed to reach a compromise, and in the end, the ruling Democratic Party formed 17 of the 18 parliamentary standing committees with chairpersons of its choice. The thorny issue was chairing the powerful Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Various concessions were considered including having the party winning the next presidential election produce the chair for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee while ensuring parliamentary investigations and hearings are held. But they eventually failed to reach a final agreement.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY FLOOR LEADER) : "The UFP is crippling the National Assembly and adding to the daily difficulties citizens face with its actions."



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(UFP FLOOR LEADER) : "This situation is the result of the Democratic Party's rejection of the politics of cooperation and coexistence and its decision to operate the parliament unilaterally."



The National Assembly held a plenary session to appoint the heads of key parliamentary committees on Monday, without the participation of the main opposition bloc. The ruling party voted to fill the chairmanship of 17 parliamentary standing committees with its nominees, except for the chief of the intelligence committee, who must be appointed through agreement between parliamentary negotiation bodies and the National Assembly speaker.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY FLOOR LEADER) : "I am seeking public understanding for my party's move to open the parliament quickly, in order to take care of the people's livelihoods, and protect businesses and jobs."



Immediately after the plenary session was over, the ruling party began deliberations on a new extra budget plan at 16 parliamentary committees. It aims to approve the supplementary budget proposal before Friday when the current extraordinary session ends. All main opposition party lawmakers tendered resignations to withdraw their memberships from parliamentary standing committees, saying their party will hold its own review of the extra budget proposal.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(UFP FLOOR LEADER) : "For now, my party will not participate in parliamentary activities unilaterally pushed ahead by the ruling party."



The rift between the main rival parties is likely to grow, as the United Future Party refuses to participate in parliamentary committees in protest against the ruling bloc's latest move.

FAILED AGREEMENTS IN PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE

입력 2020.06.30 (15:00) 수정 2020.06.30 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties failed to find common ground on the appointments of chairs for parliamentary committees. The main opposition United Future Party boycotted the vote, insisting that it should produce the chair for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee under a long-standing parliamentary tradition. Having produced chairpersons for 17 of the 18 parliamentary committees, the ruling Democratic Party immediately began deliberations on a third extra budget plan.



[Pkg]



Rival parties failed to reach a compromise, and in the end, the ruling Democratic Party formed 17 of the 18 parliamentary standing committees with chairpersons of its choice. The thorny issue was chairing the powerful Legislation and Judiciary Committee. Various concessions were considered including having the party winning the next presidential election produce the chair for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee while ensuring parliamentary investigations and hearings are held. But they eventually failed to reach a final agreement.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY FLOOR LEADER) : "The UFP is crippling the National Assembly and adding to the daily difficulties citizens face with its actions."



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(UFP FLOOR LEADER) : "This situation is the result of the Democratic Party's rejection of the politics of cooperation and coexistence and its decision to operate the parliament unilaterally."



The National Assembly held a plenary session to appoint the heads of key parliamentary committees on Monday, without the participation of the main opposition bloc. The ruling party voted to fill the chairmanship of 17 parliamentary standing committees with its nominees, except for the chief of the intelligence committee, who must be appointed through agreement between parliamentary negotiation bodies and the National Assembly speaker.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY FLOOR LEADER) : "I am seeking public understanding for my party's move to open the parliament quickly, in order to take care of the people's livelihoods, and protect businesses and jobs."



Immediately after the plenary session was over, the ruling party began deliberations on a new extra budget plan at 16 parliamentary committees. It aims to approve the supplementary budget proposal before Friday when the current extraordinary session ends. All main opposition party lawmakers tendered resignations to withdraw their memberships from parliamentary standing committees, saying their party will hold its own review of the extra budget proposal.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(UFP FLOOR LEADER) : "For now, my party will not participate in parliamentary activities unilaterally pushed ahead by the ruling party."



The rift between the main rival parties is likely to grow, as the United Future Party refuses to participate in parliamentary committees in protest against the ruling bloc's latest move.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보