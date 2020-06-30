KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The Health and Welfare Ministry said it has set a period of "over 3 months" for the exemption of health insurance premium when South Koreans travel abroad. Until now, when Korean citizens left the country, their health insurance fees were exempted for the full duration of their overseas stay. But legal revisions have been made to designate a 3 month finite period for the exemption, following calls that the current rule adversely affects the financial soundness of the insurance fund.
North Korea has registered the trademark of a luxury hotel on its east coast with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The Masikryong Hotel completed in 2013 is inside the Masikryong ski resort and is equipped with a swimming pool and a sauna. Last year, North Korea also registered 11 trademarks and brand names with the UN agency including 'CHEOT NOON' registered by the Korea Sinhung Trading Corporation.
According to its distributor NEW, Korean film "Peninsula" which was selected for the official lineup of this year's Cannes Film Festival, has been pre-sold to 185 nations and territories. Being sold inmost parts of the world, the movie was picked for markets in Asian regions such as Taiwan and Singapore, European nations such as Britain and France, the U.S. and Oceania. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the film which is set to be released next month, draws on a tale of survivors on the Korean peninsula infested by zombies, four years after the events in "Train to Busan"
입력 2020.06.30 (15:06)
수정 2020.06.30 (16:47)
