REMARKS BY RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO N. KOREA
입력 2020.06.30 (15:08)
[Anchor Lead]

Russia's ambassador to North Korea says that speculations over leader Kim Jong-un's health are groundless. Alexander Matsegora also said that the North is unwilling to discuss strategic weapons with South Korea, and the issue has apparently been put on the shelf amid the strained relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

[Pkg]

Russia's ambassador to North Korea has dismissed rumors about Kim Jong-un's health. In an interview with the Russian news agency Tass, Alexander Matsegora said he's certain that there are no grounds for the rumors. He added that despite Kim's less frequent public appearances, his instructions are being reported and the regime is operating normally. Matsegora also said that there is no basis for speculations that Pyongyang is preparing Kim Yo-jong to succeed her brother as the next leader in preparation for a state emergency. He added that there is only one leader in North Korea with no second-in-command. The ambassador predicted that the North will unlikely resume testing of strategic weapons despite icy inter-Korean relations. Noting Pyongyang's unwillingness to discuss strategic weapons with South Korea, he analyzed that the issue will likely remain on the shelf until Pyongyang-Washington ties improve. Matsegora said it is true anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by South Korean NGOs are one of the reasons for strained cross-border relations. But he clarified that they are not a direct cause. Ten campaigns were held last year to fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border into the North. But the ambassador explained that Pyongyang's latest hostile rhetoric and acts are a response to the propaganda leaflets insulting its leader's wife.
    • 입력 2020.06.30 (15:08)
    • 수정 2020.06.30 (16:47)
    News Today
