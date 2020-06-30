PRESIDENT MOON ON JAPAN'S EXPORT CURBS News Today 입력 2020.06.30 (15:09) 수정 2020.06.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



July 4 will mark a year since Japan imposed export restrictions against South Korea. The government at the time vowed to fight the challenge head-on. President Moon Jae-in has assessed the past year has been a time of misfortune turning into blessing. The presidential office has also strongly criticized Japan as "shameless" for opposing the idea of expanding the Group of Seven nations to include South Korea



[Pkg]



An unwavering path has been laid toward building a stronger economy. This is how President Moon Jae-in assessed the past year. He believes, despite Japan's sudden trade curbs, the government addressed the challenge head-on and turned the crisis into an opportunity.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Korea has successfully localized production of materials, parts as well as equipment and also diversified supply channels to ensure stable supply of key components."



Highlighting that the key was united effort and cooperation between public and private sectors, the South Korean leader called for a more aggressive approach to creating new opportunities.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Korea's public and private sectors must join forces, set clear goals and work towards becoming a materials and parts powerhouse as well as a global factory in high-tech industries."



The nation's top office blasted Japan for opposing the expansion of the G7 to include South Korea. A senior Cheong Wa Dae official pointed out, there's nothing surprising about Japan's attitude of refusing to reflect on its wrongdoings. While mentioning Tokyo is accustomed to inflicting harm on neighboring countries, the official added Japan's shameless behavior is world-class. The official believes Japan is unlikely to impact the decisions on the proposed G7 expansion to include South Korea as a member, as the international community is sufficiently aware of Japan's repertoire. Pundits say the strongly-worded statement conveys a message of warning, as South Korea explores response measures to Japan's lack of remorse over past wrongdoings. More recently, Tokyo appears to be moving to obstruct Seoul's trade minister's bid to run for director general of the WTO.

