MOVES TO PASS ON EXTRA BUDGET BILL

[Anchor Lead]
After the ruling party has taken all parliament committee chairman seats, the National Assembly is quickly moving to pass the extra budget bill. Most standing committees have concluded preliminary budget deliberations while a full-fledged session has also begun at the Special Committee on Budget & Accounts. The main opposition United Future Party which boycotted the election of committee heads as well as budget deliberations, is after one day already discussing when to return to parliament.
All National Assembly standing committees, excluding the Intelligence Committee whose chair is not yet elected, concluded preliminary deliberations on the government's supplementary budget proposal in just one day.
[Soundbite] YUN HO-JUNG(CHAIR, LEGISLATION & JUDICIARY COMMITTEE) : "If there are no objections, the bill is approved."
The budget allotted for loan assistance to small firms and small-scale business people increased by 2.3 trillion won. 270 billion won has been added to support university tuition refunds. All in all, the extra budget has increased by 3.1 trillion won.
[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "The ruling party will work to revive public livelihood, protect jobs and companies while continuing to urge the opposition to take part in National Assembly affairs."
The main opposition United Future Party convened a two-day meeting that brings together all members. It's confirmed that even while denouncing the ruling Democratic Party, the UFP discussed when to end its boycott and return to parliament. Many first and second term lawmakers supported a swift return. Floor leader Joo Ho-young proposed Saturday. But according to multiple sources, more senior, heavyweight lawmakers argued the boycott should last at least 10 days because too quick a return can be seen as the party acknowledging its fault. The main opposition bloc appears set to return to Assembly affairs and it's only a matter of time.
[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, UFP) : "We will fight inside the parliament. While we can't rely on the media, it's still more effective than taking to the streets."
The all-members meeting expected to last for 2 days ended in half a day. The UFP also floated the idea of delaying the handling of the budget by a week.
[Soundbite] CHOI HYUNG-DU(FLOOR SPOKESMAN, UFP) : "If we are given time until July 11, our party will take part in budget committee deliberations to earnestly review details of the bill."
But the ruling Democratic Party emphasized it can't be pushed back any longer and urged the UFP to immediately take part in the deliberations.
