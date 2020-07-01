APP. FOR ALTERNATIVE MILITARY OPTIONS BEGIN

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Until now, refusal to carry out the country's mandatory military refuse over religious or personal beliefs led to criminal penalties. But a constitutional court ruling two years ago paved the way for an alternative option to serving in the military. Applications have begun to be received from Tuesday. The key to the new rule is how to accurately evaluate conscientious objectors
[Pkg]
South Korea has begun accepting applications from men who wish to fulfill their mandatory national service through various public services instead of joining the military. Under the Alternative Service Act legislated late last year, it's become constitutional for conscientious objectors to choose a substitute for serving in the military. Those called to active duty, public service work or reservist training can all apply. Nine people applied on the first day.
[Soundbite] CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR(EXPECTED APPLICANT) : "I'm a musician. My music opposes war and tyranny. Joining the military means denying all my beliefs and actions."
Each year, around 600 men refuse to serve in the military citing religious or personal beliefs. The key to the new alternative system isdetermining a true conscientious objector.
[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOK("WORLD WITHOUT WAR" ACTIVIST) : "I think the evaluation process to prove someone isnot a conscientious objector can be considered a violation of one's freedom."
The Defense Ministry set up an evaluation committee with 29 experts recommended from various fields. Evaluation guidelines to be announced later this month will take into consideration previous Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings as well as examples in other countries such as the US and Germany. Applicant's school records, social media activities, written statements from his parents, acquaintances as well as himself, will be reviewed.
[Soundbite] YOO GYUN-HYE(COMMITTEE SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "We will look at various aspects including the applicant's religious as well as personal belief, and evaluate his true motivation."
An alternative military service will entail being dispatched to prisons or detection centers for 36 months, helping out in areas of cooking, nursing, cleaning and facility repairs.
Until now, refusal to carry out the country's mandatory military refuse over religious or personal beliefs led to criminal penalties. But a constitutional court ruling two years ago paved the way for an alternative option to serving in the military. Applications have begun to be received from Tuesday. The key to the new rule is how to accurately evaluate conscientious objectors
[Pkg]
South Korea has begun accepting applications from men who wish to fulfill their mandatory national service through various public services instead of joining the military. Under the Alternative Service Act legislated late last year, it's become constitutional for conscientious objectors to choose a substitute for serving in the military. Those called to active duty, public service work or reservist training can all apply. Nine people applied on the first day.
[Soundbite] CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR(EXPECTED APPLICANT) : "I'm a musician. My music opposes war and tyranny. Joining the military means denying all my beliefs and actions."
Each year, around 600 men refuse to serve in the military citing religious or personal beliefs. The key to the new alternative system isdetermining a true conscientious objector.
[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOK("WORLD WITHOUT WAR" ACTIVIST) : "I think the evaluation process to prove someone isnot a conscientious objector can be considered a violation of one's freedom."
The Defense Ministry set up an evaluation committee with 29 experts recommended from various fields. Evaluation guidelines to be announced later this month will take into consideration previous Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings as well as examples in other countries such as the US and Germany. Applicant's school records, social media activities, written statements from his parents, acquaintances as well as himself, will be reviewed.
[Soundbite] YOO GYUN-HYE(COMMITTEE SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "We will look at various aspects including the applicant's religious as well as personal belief, and evaluate his true motivation."
An alternative military service will entail being dispatched to prisons or detection centers for 36 months, helping out in areas of cooking, nursing, cleaning and facility repairs.
- APP. FOR ALTERNATIVE MILITARY OPTIONS BEGIN
-
- 입력 2020.07.01 (15:16)
- 수정 2020.07.01 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Until now, refusal to carry out the country's mandatory military refuse over religious or personal beliefs led to criminal penalties. But a constitutional court ruling two years ago paved the way for an alternative option to serving in the military. Applications have begun to be received from Tuesday. The key to the new rule is how to accurately evaluate conscientious objectors
[Pkg]
South Korea has begun accepting applications from men who wish to fulfill their mandatory national service through various public services instead of joining the military. Under the Alternative Service Act legislated late last year, it's become constitutional for conscientious objectors to choose a substitute for serving in the military. Those called to active duty, public service work or reservist training can all apply. Nine people applied on the first day.
[Soundbite] CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR(EXPECTED APPLICANT) : "I'm a musician. My music opposes war and tyranny. Joining the military means denying all my beliefs and actions."
Each year, around 600 men refuse to serve in the military citing religious or personal beliefs. The key to the new alternative system isdetermining a true conscientious objector.
[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOK("WORLD WITHOUT WAR" ACTIVIST) : "I think the evaluation process to prove someone isnot a conscientious objector can be considered a violation of one's freedom."
The Defense Ministry set up an evaluation committee with 29 experts recommended from various fields. Evaluation guidelines to be announced later this month will take into consideration previous Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings as well as examples in other countries such as the US and Germany. Applicant's school records, social media activities, written statements from his parents, acquaintances as well as himself, will be reviewed.
[Soundbite] YOO GYUN-HYE(COMMITTEE SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "We will look at various aspects including the applicant's religious as well as personal belief, and evaluate his true motivation."
An alternative military service will entail being dispatched to prisons or detection centers for 36 months, helping out in areas of cooking, nursing, cleaning and facility repairs.
Until now, refusal to carry out the country's mandatory military refuse over religious or personal beliefs led to criminal penalties. But a constitutional court ruling two years ago paved the way for an alternative option to serving in the military. Applications have begun to be received from Tuesday. The key to the new rule is how to accurately evaluate conscientious objectors
[Pkg]
South Korea has begun accepting applications from men who wish to fulfill their mandatory national service through various public services instead of joining the military. Under the Alternative Service Act legislated late last year, it's become constitutional for conscientious objectors to choose a substitute for serving in the military. Those called to active duty, public service work or reservist training can all apply. Nine people applied on the first day.
[Soundbite] CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR(EXPECTED APPLICANT) : "I'm a musician. My music opposes war and tyranny. Joining the military means denying all my beliefs and actions."
Each year, around 600 men refuse to serve in the military citing religious or personal beliefs. The key to the new alternative system isdetermining a true conscientious objector.
[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOK("WORLD WITHOUT WAR" ACTIVIST) : "I think the evaluation process to prove someone isnot a conscientious objector can be considered a violation of one's freedom."
The Defense Ministry set up an evaluation committee with 29 experts recommended from various fields. Evaluation guidelines to be announced later this month will take into consideration previous Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings as well as examples in other countries such as the US and Germany. Applicant's school records, social media activities, written statements from his parents, acquaintances as well as himself, will be reviewed.
[Soundbite] YOO GYUN-HYE(COMMITTEE SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "We will look at various aspects including the applicant's religious as well as personal belief, and evaluate his true motivation."
An alternative military service will entail being dispatched to prisons or detection centers for 36 months, helping out in areas of cooking, nursing, cleaning and facility repairs.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다