APP. FOR ALTERNATIVE MILITARY OPTIONS BEGIN

[Anchor Lead]



Until now, refusal to carry out the country's mandatory military refuse over religious or personal beliefs led to criminal penalties. But a constitutional court ruling two years ago paved the way for an alternative option to serving in the military. Applications have begun to be received from Tuesday. The key to the new rule is how to accurately evaluate conscientious objectors



[Pkg]



​South Korea has begun accepting applications from men who wish to fulfill their mandatory national service through various public services instead of joining the military. Under the Alternative Service Act legislated late last year, it's become constitutional for conscientious objectors to choose a substitute for serving in the military. Those called to active duty, public service work or reservist training can all apply. Nine people applied on the first day.



[Soundbite] CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTOR(EXPECTED APPLICANT) : "I'm a musician. My music opposes war and tyranny. Joining the military means denying all my beliefs and actions."



Each year, around 600 men refuse to serve in the military citing religious or personal beliefs. The key to the new alternative system isdetermining a true conscientious objector.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOK("WORLD WITHOUT WAR" ACTIVIST) : "I think the evaluation process to prove someone isnot a conscientious objector can be considered a violation of one's freedom."



The Defense Ministry set up an evaluation committee with 29 experts recommended from various fields. Evaluation guidelines to be announced later this month will take into consideration previous Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings as well as examples in other countries such as the US and Germany. Applicant's school records, social media activities, written statements from his parents, acquaintances as well as himself, will be reviewed.



[Soundbite] YOO GYUN-HYE(COMMITTEE SECRETARY-GENERAL) : "We will look at various aspects including the applicant's religious as well as personal belief, and evaluate his true motivation."



An alternative military service will entail being dispatched to prisons or detection centers for 36 months, helping out in areas of cooking, nursing, cleaning and facility repairs.

