TRIPARTITE TALK OF LABOR-MANAGEMENT FAILS News Today 입력 2020.07.02 (15:13) 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The first agreement among labor, management and the government in 22 years has hit a snag yet again. The labor-management meeting convened to find ways to overcome the coronavirus crisis was called off right before signing an agreement. The chief of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions could not attend the signing ceremony due to opposition from some union members.



[Pkg]



The agreement signing ceremony was initially scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One hour before the ceremony, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions convened an emergency meeting again to obtain ratification of the agreement, which had already been called off twice. However, some union members blocked the chairman of the confederation, Kim Myung-hwan, from entering the venue of the ceremony.



[Soundbite] "Step down, Kim Myung-hwan! Step down!"



Even after he managed to enter the building, the protest continued.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL FROM KOREAN CONFEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS) : "The draft allows employers to fire employees and says nothing about employment insurance or jobless benefits."



Kim eventually failed to attend the signing ceremony. After exiting the venue, he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The signing ceremony was cancelled abruptly 15 minutes before it was scheduled to begin.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-GAP(MINISTER OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR) : "The head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions could not attend. That's why the signing ceremony was called off."



The draft of the agreement says labor and management will work toward achieving employment stability and reducing work hours. However, it doesn't mention anything about the dismissal ban demanded by labor and wage cuts demanded by management. The government says there is still opportunity to solve the problem. Management, for its part, says it's willing to resume negotiations if the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions agrees to take part later. However, it's still unclear what the confederation will decide to do next while the Federation of Korean Trade Unions says the negotiations have collapsed. The first agreement among labor, management and the government in 22 years could be scrapped right before being signed. Meanwhile, the Minimum Wage Commission is also likely to hit a snag in negotiations as management is demanding that the minimum wage be cut by 2 percent to 8,410 won, whereas labor wants it to be raised by 16 percent to 10,000 won per hour.

