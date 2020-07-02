KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.
The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.
North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.
The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.
North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.07.02 (15:12)
- 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.
The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.
North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.
The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.
North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다