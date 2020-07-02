NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.07.02 (15:12) 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.

The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.

North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.07.02 (15:12) 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed that preventing the South Korean economy from slipping into negative growth is the most crucial task in the second half of this year. He added that there are positive signs of an economic recovery, noting a growth in the nation's exports to China last month. However the minister remained cautious, warning that South Korea is faced with a grave economic situation due to the global coronavirus pandemic and it is too early for the nation to lower its guard.

The domestic market for imported beer has fluctuated over the past year, since South Koreans boycotted Japanese products after Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea in last July. The Japanese beer brand Asahi saw its sales in South Korea plunge from nearly 46 billion won in late 2018 to some 2.3 billion won last year. By contrast, the Chinese brewery Tsingtao posted sales of over 38 billion won and became the most popular imported beer here.

North Korea has expressed full support for China, as tensions are continuing to grow between Beijing and Washington over China's push to impose new national security measures on Hong Kong. On Thursday, the North's official Rodong Sinmun blamed the U.S. for straining the relations with Beijing by recognizing China's rise as a threat.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보