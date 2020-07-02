BEGINNING OF ANCHOVY-FISHING SEASON News Today 입력 2020.07.02 (15:18) 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The anchovy-fishing season has begun in full gear in the sea off the southern coast of Korea. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



Two fishing boats sail in the emerald sea off Tongyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, catching anchovies. When a net measuring more than 600 meters in length is lifted it is packed with anchovies the size of an adult finger.



[Soundbite] KANG HEUNG-SOON(FISHERMAN) : "I didn't expect so much fish on the first day. I'm happy to see such a big catch."



The fish is moved right away to a large processing vessel where it is packed in large boxes and steamed in salt water. As soon as the three-month closed season ended, fishermen rushed to catch anchovies. Steamed anchovies are dried for one or two days before they are sold to consumers. Anchovies caught by some 280 fishing boats in the sea off the southern coast of Korea account for half of domestic anchovy production. This year the catch is bigger than last year.



[Soundbite] CHUNG CHANG-JIN(ANCHOVY COOPERATIVE FEDERATION) : "The water temperature is better this year, and the catch is expected to be bigger. The fishing season will likely be longer than in previous years."



The anchovy fishing season on the southern coast of Korea will continue through next March.

BEGINNING OF ANCHOVY-FISHING SEASON

입력 2020.07.02 (15:18) 수정 2020.07.02 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The anchovy-fishing season has begun in full gear in the sea off the southern coast of Korea. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



Two fishing boats sail in the emerald sea off Tongyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, catching anchovies. When a net measuring more than 600 meters in length is lifted it is packed with anchovies the size of an adult finger.



[Soundbite] KANG HEUNG-SOON(FISHERMAN) : "I didn't expect so much fish on the first day. I'm happy to see such a big catch."



The fish is moved right away to a large processing vessel where it is packed in large boxes and steamed in salt water. As soon as the three-month closed season ended, fishermen rushed to catch anchovies. Steamed anchovies are dried for one or two days before they are sold to consumers. Anchovies caught by some 280 fishing boats in the sea off the southern coast of Korea account for half of domestic anchovy production. This year the catch is bigger than last year.



[Soundbite] CHUNG CHANG-JIN(ANCHOVY COOPERATIVE FEDERATION) : "The water temperature is better this year, and the catch is expected to be bigger. The fishing season will likely be longer than in previous years."



The anchovy fishing season on the southern coast of Korea will continue through next March.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보