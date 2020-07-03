NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.07.03 (15:28) 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un discussed COVID-19-related emergency state quarantine measures during a politburo meeting of the ruling party's central committee on Thursday. Rodong Sinmun said that Kim warned against complacency and ordered stricter quarantine measures, noting the occurrence of re-infections and a second wave of the outbreak in neighboring countries in recent days. However there was no mention of inter-Korean relations during the meeting.

Chairman Kim Myung-hwan of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the two major umbrella unions in the country, said he will convene a special KCTU delegates meeting soon to ratify a tripartite agreement among labor, management and the government on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, after an earlier attempt to sign the accord collapsed. However, ratification is not expected to be easy as hawkish members of the confederation including one of its strongest factions called the "National Conference" oppose the trilateral agreement.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.07.03 (15:28) 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un discussed COVID-19-related emergency state quarantine measures during a politburo meeting of the ruling party's central committee on Thursday. Rodong Sinmun said that Kim warned against complacency and ordered stricter quarantine measures, noting the occurrence of re-infections and a second wave of the outbreak in neighboring countries in recent days. However there was no mention of inter-Korean relations during the meeting.

Chairman Kim Myung-hwan of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the two major umbrella unions in the country, said he will convene a special KCTU delegates meeting soon to ratify a tripartite agreement among labor, management and the government on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, after an earlier attempt to sign the accord collapsed. However, ratification is not expected to be easy as hawkish members of the confederation including one of its strongest factions called the "National Conference" oppose the trilateral agreement.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보