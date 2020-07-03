COURT RULING ON SUSPENSION OF PROFESSOR

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
A court has ruled recently that Yonsei University's suspension of a professor who said "comfort women" were akin to prostitutes was illegitimate due to mishaps in the legal process. KBS has found that the university is pushing for disciplining the professor again.
[Pkg]
Back in September, Yonsei University professor Ryu Seok-chun said during his lecture that the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery were akin to prostitutes. Despite his students' protests he did not withdraw his statement.
[Soundbite] RYU SEOK-CHUN(YONSEI UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR(SEPT. 2019)) : "Becoming a prostitute is similar these days. If you're curious, would you like to try?"
In May this year, Yonsei University decided to suspend the professor for one month due to the inappropriateness of his remark. However, the disciplinary act was halted because the professor had filed a petition for the provisional disposition for the suspension of his punishment. The court said although there are legal grounds for his punishment, the disciplinary procedure was deemed illegitimate. He is essentially off on technicality. Professor Ryu Seok-chun had formerly filed an application for challenge against some of the committee members and thus found unqualified to participate in the disciplinary process. KBS has found that Yonsei University recently convened its disciplinary committee again to restart the professor's disciplinary procedure.
[Soundbite] (YONSEI UNIVERSITY STAFF) : "We decided to convene the committee again because there were legal flaws. We will wrap up the matter within this month."
Yonsei University students are demanding that the professor face harsh punishment before he retires officially at the end of August.
[Soundbite] KIM EUN-KYUL(MEMBER OF YONSEI UNIVERSITY STUDENT COMMITTEE) : "Professor Ryu Seok-chun must be dismissed altogether rather than being suspended for just a month."
Meanwhile, the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery and forced labor held a press conference and vowed to sue the Yonsei University professor and a former professor of Seoul National University for libel.
