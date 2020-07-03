DP FLOOR LEADER TALKS ABOUT RECENT CRITICISM News Today 입력 2020.07.03 (15:32) 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon answered in an interview with KBS the criticism about the ruling party chairing all standing committees and stressed that it was more important to protect people's lives. He also said the opposition United Future Party's demand to launch an investigation into the comfort women advocate group Justice for the Comfort Women cannot be met even if the UFP ends its boycott.



[Pkg]



​For the first time in over 3 decades, all standing committees at the National Assembly are chaired by the ruling party. The main opposition, United Future Party blasts it as parliamentary dictatorship. Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon stressed the ruling bloc's responsibility at an interview with KBS News 9.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "The ruling party must bear responsibility. Protecting people's lives is a more important responsibility."



The UFP is set to end its boycott and return to the National Assembly next week. Kim said the conservative party's demand to investigate an advocate group for wartime sex slavery victims: Justice for the Comfort Women, will not be accepted. He had agreed to launch a probe while the parties negotiated for committee positions.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We had accepted their demand for investigation, but the UFP refused to come to terms. Now we cannot accept it anymore."



In response to criticisms that the third supplementary budget plan, due to be approved today, is being reviewed too hastily, Kim answered the review has been very thorough since they have been preparing in advance. He made it clear that the final budget will not include the local budget needs that some Democratic Party representatives had inserted in the plan. The DP will wait for the main opposition's opinion on the nomination committee for the Corruption Investigation Office chief. But he gave no answer when asked if the ruling party would consider revising the CIO act if the UFP refuses to nominate committee members. The conservative bloc has been opposing the establishment of the CIO.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "I don't expect them to not make recommendations or violate the law when the law already exists."



The DP Floor Leader also pointed out, future plans include pushing for a law banning anti-North Korea leaflets, a resolution urging for the end of the Korean War, and the ratification of the 2018 Panmunjeom Declaration.

