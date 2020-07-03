SEOUL CITY BANS RALLIES OVER COVID-19 FEAR News Today 입력 2020.07.03 (15:34) 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul's Jongno-gu district has banned rallies from taking place near a peace statue outside the Japanese embassy, in view of coronavirus fears. The ban takes effect from Friday until the current COVID-19 crisis alert of "serious" is lifted. As a result, the Wednesday weekly rally hosted by an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery and other protests including those by conservative groups cannot take place. Violators including organizers and participants will face fines of up to 3 million won.

