KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul's Jongno-gu district has banned rallies from taking place near a peace statue outside the Japanese embassy, in view of coronavirus fears. The ban takes effect from Friday until the current COVID-19 crisis alert of "serious" is lifted. As a result, the Wednesday weekly rally hosted by an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery and other protests including those by conservative groups cannot take place. Violators including organizers and participants will face fines of up to 3 million won.
Seoul's Jongno-gu district has banned rallies from taking place near a peace statue outside the Japanese embassy, in view of coronavirus fears. The ban takes effect from Friday until the current COVID-19 crisis alert of "serious" is lifted. As a result, the Wednesday weekly rally hosted by an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery and other protests including those by conservative groups cannot take place. Violators including organizers and participants will face fines of up to 3 million won.
- SEOUL CITY BANS RALLIES OVER COVID-19 FEAR
-
- 입력 2020.07.03 (15:34)
- 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul's Jongno-gu district has banned rallies from taking place near a peace statue outside the Japanese embassy, in view of coronavirus fears. The ban takes effect from Friday until the current COVID-19 crisis alert of "serious" is lifted. As a result, the Wednesday weekly rally hosted by an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery and other protests including those by conservative groups cannot take place. Violators including organizers and participants will face fines of up to 3 million won.
Seoul's Jongno-gu district has banned rallies from taking place near a peace statue outside the Japanese embassy, in view of coronavirus fears. The ban takes effect from Friday until the current COVID-19 crisis alert of "serious" is lifted. As a result, the Wednesday weekly rally hosted by an advocacy group for victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery and other protests including those by conservative groups cannot take place. Violators including organizers and participants will face fines of up to 3 million won.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다