ANCIENT 'NAJEON CHILGI' RETURNS FROM JAPAN News Today 입력 2020.07.03 (15:34) 수정 2020.07.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean decorative mother-of-pearl lacquerware known as Najeon chilgi represents the art of the Goryeo period. Only about two dozen pieces of Najeon chilgi have survived to this day, but one of the three rare Najeon chilgi pieces found globally has been recently returned from Japan.



[Pkg]



Tiny chrysanthemum petals and vine patterns shimmer brightly. The miniature pieces of mother-of-pearl measuring just 2-3mm and finely ground translucent pieces of the sea turtle shell are attached in the most exquisite and elaborate way. One piece of Najeon-chilgi of the 12th century, which is regarded as a representative art of the Goryeo period along with celadon porcelain and Buddhist paintings, has been returned from Japan.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-HYUN(OVERSEAS KOREAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) : "It's an outstanding art work featuring diverse patterns and art techniques. It has been preserved in its original form over a long period without much reparation."



Measuring ten centimeters and weighing 50g, the relic is an elaborate box with a lid. It was presumably used to keep aromatic fragrances or cosmetics. It is one of the small boxes contained in a large round box. But the whereabouts of the remaining two relics are unknown. There are only three pieces of these tiny boxes that have been preserved intact worldwide. One of them is in the U.S. and the other two were kept in Japan. The one that has been returned to Korea belonged to a Japanese individual. The Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation successfully purchased the relic after two years of negotiations and regained it last December.



[Soundbite] CHOI EUN-CHEON(OVERSEAS KOREAN CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) : "This relic is priceless. Bringing it back home was an urgent task, or else it would have become Japan's national cultural asset."



Currently Korea has three Najeon-chilgi relics including the Najeon Gyeongham, which was designated as National Treasure in 2018. The recently returned box has been transferred to the National Museum of Korea and will be put on display in December.

