N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA'S RELATION WITH U.S.

[Anchor Lead]
A North Korean propaganda outlet insisted that South Korea's political sector, media and civic groups are unanimously criticizing a South Korea-U.S. working group. While quoting former South Korean unification ministers, DPRK Today called the working group shackles for inter-Korean relations. It urged Seoul to take lead in improving cross-border ties without depending on Washington.
- 입력 2020.07.06 (15:11)
- 수정 2020.07.06 (16:46)
