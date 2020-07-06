N. KOREA CRITICIZES S. KOREA'S RELATION WITH U.S.

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean propaganda outlet insisted that South Korea's political sector, media and civic groups are unanimously criticizing a South Korea-U.S. working group. While quoting former South Korean unification ministers, DPRK Today called the working group shackles for inter-Korean relations. It urged Seoul to take lead in improving cross-border ties without depending on Washington.
