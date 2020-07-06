NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO NORMALIZE OPERATION News Today 입력 2020.07.06 (15:11) 수정 2020.07.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The 21st National Assembly's term began on May 30, but it was mostly Democratic Party lawmakers and a few lawmakers from the opposition attending the sessions. The main opposition United Future Party has pledged to return to the parliament today to normalize its operation. However, it will likely demand that the parties re-negotiate the assignment of standing committee chairs, which are dominated by the ruling party.



[Pkg]



​The United Future Party plans to submit a proposal to the National Assembly speaker on Monday on reassigning the party's lawmakers who had been assigned to parliamentary standing committees against their will. The UFP has also vowed to hold confirmation hearings for National Intelligence Service chief nominee Park Jie-won and Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young. However, holding a hearing for the NIS chief nominee is only possible after electing a parliamentary deputy speaker, a currently vacant position to be filled by the UFP, and after forming the Intelligence Committee. Eyes are on whether or not the UFP will change its stance as the ruling party holds 17 chair seats in the standing committees.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER OF UNITED FUTURE PARTY (JUN. 30)) : "(Would you accept seven chair seats if offered?) That's tantamount to cajoling us. We will not take chair seats as a condescending gesture, which will make us look as if we run the parliament jointly with the ruling party and cannot stand our ground."



The opposition party announced its return to parliament on Sunday, saying it could demand a re-negotiation.



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WON(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "We will re-negotiate the wrong committee structure because currently the Democratic Party is controlling all 17 committees."



The ruling Democratic Party responded by saying the door of negotiations with the UFP is open.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-JIN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "(Did you discuss the reassignment of committee chairs?) No, we didn't discuss it today."



The 21st National Assembly has yet to hold its opening ceremony.

